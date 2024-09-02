Key Takeaways Samsung Internet is user-friendly, with superior night mode and customization features.

Samsung DeX saves time by allowing phone functions on your PC or laptop

Google Maps is the best navigation app because of constant updates and a street view.

Samsung Galaxy phones come with numerous preloaded apps, some genuinely useful and others considered bloatware and rarely used by most people. There's also a mix of apps from Samsung and Google that do the same thing, and finding the best one can be challenging for new users. As a devoted Galaxy user of many years, I'll detail the seven preinstalled Samsung Galaxy apps I can't live without.

These apps stand out for me because of their user-friendliness and functionality, and I think they're worth using over most downloadable alternatives. However, everyone has different requirements, and it could still be worth testing other Galaxy apps to see which one you prefer.

1 Samsung Internet

A customizable browser that gives Chrome a run for its money

Samsung Internet Browser Samsung Internet Browser is preloaded on Galaxy phones and offers a user-friendly experience with excellent customization options.

I use Google Chrome as my default browser on my desktop, but I always go back to Samsung Internet on my Galaxy phones. It's more user-friendly for me because I can easily reach the Back, Home, Tabs, and other page controls with one hand, as they're conveniently located at the bottom of the screen.

Samsung Internet also offers impressive customization features, and you can arrange the button layout in any order you like for easier reach. Browsing at night is easier on Samsung Internet because it has a superior night mode with adjustable brightness settings, the option to match your phone's settings, or manually turn it on and off.

Google Chrome still has handy features like shared passwords and browsing history with my PC. The beauty of having both apps on my phone is that I can always switch to Chrome when I need it and back to Samsung Internet when I want user-friendliness and privacy.

2 Samsung DeX

Use your phone functions on your PC or laptop to save time and improve efficiency

Samsung DeX Samsung Dex brings a desktop experience to Galaxy phones and tablets, so you can access apps and more on a big screen. See at Samsung

Samsung Dex is another essential preinstalled Galaxy app. I have the PC app running on my taskbar and connect my phone whenever I'm working to have all my notifications on one screen. It saves me time, and I can take calls, reply to messages, and access all my apps on my PC without needing to pick up my phone.

One of the best things about Dex is that I can view and edit photos from my Gallery on a big screen. This handy feature makes editing a breeze because I can see all the details I might miss on my phone's display and use the same familiar editing tools to make the changes I want. The edited images are also automatically saved in my phone gallery, so I can easily find them later.

3 Google Maps

Find any location with the best navigation app on your Galaxy phone

Google Maps Google Maps works on most phones and tablets and is the best navigation app to find your way to any location. See at Google Play Store

Samsung offers many alternative apps to compete with Google's offerings but doesn't waste time on maps and navigation. Google Maps is unrivaled as the preinstalled navigation app on Samsung Galaxy phones because its comprehensive feature set shows you the best route to any destination and prevents you from getting lost.

I think Google Maps' constant updates and street view make it better than most built-in vehicle navigation systems. It easily connects to my infotainment system via Android Auto and considers construction and other temporary obstacles I might encounter, making my travels easier.

4 Microsoft 365

Microsoft 365 Microsoft 365 is an all-in-one productivity suite with apps like Word, Excel, and OneDrive to optimize productivity. See at Samsung

Microsoft 365 is one of my most-used preinstalled Android apps despite requiring a subscription to unlock all its features. The app includes essential tools like Word and Excel to create and edit my documents and spreadsheets, and everything's saved on the cloud for easy access from my PC later. It also offers a nifty Capture feature with Scan, Record, Explain with Copilot, and Dictate functions to store various types of information.

OneDrive is another Microsoft 365 feature I can't live without because it allows me to access all my important data wherever I am. I keep copies of my ID, passport, and other documents on OneDrive and also use it to back up my Galaxy's gallery to keep my memories safe if my phone gets lost or stolen.

5 Google Play

Discover new games and apps in a store that has everything you can ask for

Google Play Store Google Play has the most comprehensive app and game selection on Android phones, with over 3.5 million options to choose from. See at Samsung

Finding apps and games is easy with Google Play and the Samsung Galaxy Store apps preloaded on Galaxy phones. Each has pros and cons, but Google Play is the better choice because of its vastly superior content selection, with over 3.5 million apps on offer. The Play Store also has the added convenience of being linked to my existing Google account, making it easy to purchase and access other content like movies and books on the platform.

Google Play might be my go-to store for downloading content, but the Samsung Galaxy Store app still has its uses. It offers themes, Always-On Displays, and other exclusive content to customize your user experience and make your phone stand out. The Galaxy Store is also the go-to place for custom fonts and other Samsung apps like Expert RAW, which enhances the camera capabilities.

6 YouTube

You could use your browser, but the app has more features

YouTube YouTube is the best video-sharing app, with the broadest content range to entertain and educate people worldwide. See at YouTube

Many Samsung users access YouTube via their browser because they can easily switch between tabs and webpages. I prefer using the preinstalled YouTube app for Samsung Galaxy because it provides better functionality and is more convenient for researching articles, catching up on news and podcasts, and listening to music daily.

My main reason for using the app is the cast icon in the top left corner, which offers a one-touch solution for streaming content from my phone to my TV. The Subscriptions feature is also better on the app because it has larger icons and allows you to sort them by Today, Videos, Shorts, and other categories, making it easier to find what you're looking for. Performance-wise, the YouTube app offers superior data-saving features and allows users to try experimental features like the Sleep Timer.

7 Netflix

Probably the best way to watch movies and other content on your Galaxy

Netflix Netflix is baked into Samsung Galaxy phones, so you can enjoy movies, shows, and mobile games on the go. Sign up

Disney+, Amazon Prime, and other streaming services require separate downloads, but Netflix is a preinstalled app on Galaxy phones to keep you entertained on the go. The thing I like the most about the Netflix app is its simplicity, and I can easily continue watching shows and movies from where I left off by tapping on the first option on the home screen. It lets me cast to my TV with a single button and download content to watch offline during fishing or camping trips.

Netflix offers one of the widest content selections, and finding new stuff to watch is simple because the latest additions are prominently displayed when I open the app. Categories are also displayed at the top of the home screen, so searching for comedies, documentaries, and other genres is effortless.

Mobile Games is an overlooked feature on the Netflix app that provides exclusive titles like Hades, GTA: San Andreas, and more to keep me busy. The games download through Google Play without ads or in-app purchases because they're included in my Netflix subscription.