Summary The Powerbeats Pro 2 offers accurate heart rate monitoring and impressive sound quality with access to personalized spatial audio.

The earbuds have updated features, improved comfort, and a smaller case size with IPX4 water resistance.

iOS users will benefit more from the Powerbeats Pro 2, but Android users can still enjoy seamless connectivity and features.

I've complained about Beats releasing earbuds that don't offer some iOS-supported features before, but the folks at the Apple-owned audio company have just shut me up with the release of their new Powerbeats Pro 2. First launched in 2019, Beats hasn't updated the Powerbeats Pro line in almost six years. With the H2 chip on board this time, there's no shortage of iOS connectivity and features.

The new Powerbeats Pro 2 are the best pair of premium fitness-focused iOS-supported earbuds on the market right now. As a first for Apple and Beats, they've not only improved every aspect of the previous generation of Powerbeats, there's also a heart rate monitor in the earbuds that isn't just a gimmick.

Okay, other earbuds have gone there, technically -- but let's face it, there's a reason you don't see most of them around . Their sensor accuracy typically leaves a lot to be desired. That all changes, now.

Editor's Choice Powerbeats Pro 2 Beats' Powerbeats Pro 2 are the latest athletic earbuds from the Apple-owned company. Featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), Transparency mode, Adaptive EQ, and wireless charging, Powerbeats Pro 2 are 22% lighter and offer a 45-hour battery life. Pros & Cons Accurate heart rate monitoring

Sound quality

Wireless charging

Spatial audio Limited third-party support

Large case $250 at Apple

Price, availability, and specs

The Powerbeats Pro 2 are available directly from Apple's website now and hit store shelves on February 13 for $250. Thanks to the Beats app, they work with both iPhones and Android devices, though some features like Personalized Spatial Audio are available only on iOS. The Powerbeats Pro 2 are IPX4 rated for water resistance, and have nickel titanium alloy wiring inside their ear hooks to further increase durability. The ear hooks are 50% smaller than last gen, and the case is 33% smaller, though compared to AirPods cases, the Powerbeats Pro 2 case is still rather large.