Do you have a favourite online video from years ago but have to watch it in terrible quality because it was filmed on a potato? Microsoft might have the answer.

That answer is Video Super Resolution, or VSR to its friends. And Microsoft says that it's now available to some of those using its Edge Canary web browser.

What does it do? In a blog post detailing the feature, Microsoft says that it upscales poor-quality online videos using the power of your Windows-based PC and powerful GPU. It only works on videos that have a resolution of less than 720p, but those are the kinds of videos you're likely to want it to work on anyway.

"Video super resolution uses machine learning to enhance the quality of video viewed in Microsoft Edge by using graphics card agnostic algorithms to remove blocky compression artifacts and upscale the video resolution, so you can enjoy crisp and clear videos on YouTube and other video streaming platforms without sacrificing bandwidth," Microsoft says.

All of that means you're going to need a reasonable GPU for VSR to work. An Nvidia RTX 20 or better or AMD RX5700 - RX7800 should do the trick, we're told.

As if to drive home just how much work your PC is going to do, Microsoft also says that those using a laptop will have to plug it in before VSR will work - that's right, no battery power upscaling for you. It's probably for the best.

Anyone who wants to take this new VSR feature for a spin can do so, but you'll need Edge Canary to do it. And even then, it's only being rolled out to "a small set of customers" to start with. Microsoft does say that it'll be adding more people to the testing pool in the coming weeks, at least.

That being said, there's no telling when the feature will be available to those using the standard version of Edge.