JBL Flip 5 Bluetooth Speaker While it might not be the fanciest portable Bluetooth speaker on the market, the JBL Flip 5 is reliable where it matters most: audio output and long-lasting battery. On top of that, it's waterproof and features convenient USB-C charging.

If you love listening to your music anywhere and everywhere, then it's probably time to invest in a portable Bluetooth speaker. Right now, one of our favorite models, the JBL Flip 5, is currently $40 off at Amazon, making it well worth the price.

Why the JBL Flip 5 is worth your money

Even though this speaker is of a smaller size, it delivers loud and powerful audio output and packs in plenty of bass, which is something we don't always see in similarly sized speakers. Plus, thanks to the 4,800 mAh battery capacity, you can take advantage of this impressive audio output and listen to your favorite songs for up to 12 hours. In our rigorous testing, we consistently hit at least 10 hours of playback time without issues.

Charging is also simple and intuitive. Updated from the previous model, the charging port on the Flip 5 gets rid of the protective flap and instead offers an easy-access exposed USB-C port. Even with this change, it's still IPX7 waterproof, meaning it can be submerged in water as deep as a metre for up to 30 minutes. This makes it a wonderful companion for pool parties and beach trips or really any time you're outdoors and might get caught in the rain (such as when you're gardening or camping).

In terms of Bluetooth connectivity, this speaker is fuss-free: easy to pair and no random disconnecting. The buttons are also straightforward with controls for volume up/down, play/pause, and party mode, which lets you sync two speakers in stereo or up to 100 compatible speakers all together through the JBL Connect app. Combine the ease of use with its compact, aesthetic design, and vast color availability, it's hard not to love the JBL Flip 5.

The only thing it's really missing is 360-degree sound, but you'll have to cash out a fair bit extra for that kind of audio in a portable speaker like this. Considering its now even-lower price point, the JBL Flip 5 delivers great audio output and tons of convenient features, all of which make it a portable Bluetooth speaker worth your money.