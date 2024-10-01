Key Takeaways The Porsche Taycan Turbo boasts a huge amount of horsepower, delivering acceleration and speed with the added benefit of optional Active Ride Control.

It shares the same platform and super-fast 800V charging architecture as the Audi e-tron GT with maximum charging power of 320kW.

Inside, there are the usual Porsche levels of comfort, plus enough technology and an optional Burmester sound system.

I’ve been waiting to drive the Porsche Taycan, well, for as long as it’s been around. The wait, it turns out, was well worth it, especially seeing as the model seen here is the Taycan Turbo, in fully loaded guise with an extensive suite of options that makes it even more expensive than normal. I had read a lot of good things about both the performance and the efficiency of this fully electric super cruiser, which, given the fact that it’s both big and heavy, sounded impressive.

As it turns out, my experience with the Taycan Turbo has been completely positive. To be honest, I can find little to complain about. I think I like it as much as the Audi e-tron GT, which similarly benefits from 800V charging architecture as both cars are built on the same platform. That’s a big part of the appeal, because during my time with the Taycan Turbo I charged it quickly and easily, even more so thanks to a Porsche charging card. I’ve had my fair share of stress-filled charging sessions over the years, but the Porsche experience was flawless.

The Porsche Taycan is also a little different from some of the other premium all-electric options out there. I think it stacks up as a fine alternative to big EVs like the BMW i5 M60 and Mercedes-Benz AMG EQE. It’s also more premium in feel compared to the Tesla Model S Plaid, and you get the benefit of the irrepressible Porsche pedigree.

Recommended Porsche Taycan Turbo The Porsche Taycan Turbo is extremely likable. While it’s supremely comfortable for taking on long trips, its size is also surprisingly easy to manage in more confined spaces. Performance is blistering, charging is rapid, and the top speed is more than anyone will ever need. It’s an awesome package. Engine Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Four-wheel drive Horsepower 520 kW / 707 hp 0-60mph 2.7 seconds Torque 890 Nm Top Speed 162 mph Transsmission Automatic Pros Awesome performance and handling

Wonderfully comfortable interior

Oodles of tech to enhance your drive Cons Feels big and bulky on smaller roads

Options push the price up considerably Expand

See our process How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Price, specs, and availability

The Porsche Taycan Turbo in the specification seen here costs £167,485 (over $224,000), which is considerably higher than the £134,010 (nearly $180,000) base price thanks to a host of extras. This includes the stunning Oak Green Metallic Neo exterior color and other extravagances like the £6,291 (over $8,400) Active Ride Control and £3,926 (over $5,200) Panoramic roof, which does come with variable light control that helps to make the price seem justified.

Porsche Taycan Turbo Engine Electric motor powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Four-wheel drive Horsepower 520 kW / 707 hp 0-60mph 2.7 seconds Torque 890 Nm Top Speed 162 mph Transsmission Automatic Expand

Design and Build

Everything expected from a Porsche

I love the shape of the Taycan Turbo, which Porsche has tweaked and fine-tuned to make the new model look just right. My test car sported an 'Oak Green Metallic Neo' paint, with Truffle Brown leather for the interior. Topping it all off was a set of enormous 21-inch RS Spyder alloys shod with Goodyear tires, which gave it an incredibly imposing stance on the road. The car also benefited from an optional panoramic glass roof, which cleverly had variable light control. That meant I could change the opacity of the glass depending on the weather.

Close

Getting in and out of the Porsche Taycan Turbo was interesting. My car would also pop up whenever I unlocked and opened the door, plus the doors opened widely too, so access was easy. Admittedly, there was size to contend with, which I had to be mindful of when parking and during drives through narrow country lanes. Once I’d got used to its bulk though, I thought that the Porsche Taycan Turbo didn’t feel nearly as big as it is in reality.

I love the shape of the Taycan Turbo, which Porsche has tweaked and fine-tuned to make the new model look just right.

It’s also practical and easy to use. Charging, for example, allows you to press a button on the central touchscreen to open the charging door on the front fender, prior to getting out. Similarly, there are neat touches, like the soft-close doors, that constantly reminded me just how much thought Porsche put into the design of the Taycan Turbo.

A refreshing interior

Comfortable but practical too

One of the most interesting aspects of sitting in the Taycan Turbo is how low to the ground it seems -- well, after the Active Ride Control has dropped and hunkered back down after popping up to make getting in that little bit easier. I always felt like I was sitting in the Taycan rather than on it. The feeling was much the same as I get from my Honda S2000. That’s a good thing.