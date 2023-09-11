ESR Stylus Pen for iPad $20 $29 Save $9 The Apple Pencil is expensive; this is no secret. You can snag this alternative from ESR for only $20 for a limited time. It has many of the same features as Apple's more expensive model but for a fraction of the price. $20 at Amazon

One of the best ways to enhance your iPad is with a good stylus. The Apple Pencil is the model of choice for many people, but it's expensive. The original Apple Pencil sells for $100, and the second one sells for $130, which is a lot to spend on a Stylus, even with its high-end features.

Thankfully, there are fantastic alternatives out there for much cheaper. In fact, you can currently get this ESR Stylus for $20, which is $9 off the regular price. It's already much more affordable than the Apple Pencil, even at its full price, but at $20, it's a steal.

Why you should buy the ESR Stylus

This budget-friendly stylus has plenty of features that make it worth a look. It promises smooth and precise tracking with no lag. It also has tilt-sensing that lets you change the thickness of your lines based on the angle of the stylus. There's even palm rejection, making it so you won't accidentally make lines and marks with your hand while you work.

Another cool feature of the ESR Stylus is the magnet that lets it stick securely to the iPad for easy access (as long as you have an iPad with support for magnetic attachment).

A nice bonus is that you can get the stylus in either white or black, so you can choose the color that best suits your tastes and sense of style.

Speaking of iPad support, this stylus works with iPad models from 2018 and newer. That means it'll work as far back as the 6th generation base model iPad, 3rd generation iPad Air, 5th generation iPad mini, 2018 11-inch iPad Pro, and 2018 12.9-inch iPad Pro. If you have one of those models, you can enjoy everything this Apple Pencil alternative brings to the table.