Key Takeaways No rear window adds curiosity appeal as well as being surprisingly easy to live with thanks to technology.

Its most likely major rivals will be the likes of the Porsche Macan Electric, Audi Q6 e-tron or and the Tesla Model Y.

The Polestar 4 comes in single- and dual-motor variants, with range peaking at 379 miles for the Long Range Single motor edition.

I'm all for automakers trying something a little bit different and with the Polestar 4, the main thing that sets it apart is the lack of a rear window. While that has been grabbing the headlines, the Polestar 4 has a lot of other interesting features, which could prove tempting for the same people who'd normally head in the direction of the Porsche Macan Electric, the Audi Q6 e-tron, the BMW iX3 or, perhaps, the Tesla Model Y.

Polestar's parent company, Geely, is getting good value out of the SEA platform this car sits on, as it's also used for the Volvo EX30 and Smart #1. Considering that the Polestar 4 feels more substantial and is, indeed, slightly chunkier than the aforementioned Tesla Model Y, Polestar likes to call the body style 'SUV coupe,' but I'm happy with calling it, er, quirky. Considering the unorthodox styling, this is a spacious five-seater, with plenty that will make it appealing to buyers with a family.

The Polestar 4 is a bit of an automotive curio, but it has a lot going for it. There's impressive performance, lots of range and Pilot, Pro and Plus pack options that allow it to be tailored to suit different owners. While the styling might work for some, it might prove an acquired taste for others. Overall, it's a success.

Dual motor car offers plenty of grip and performance

Surprisingly spacious inside considering the exterior stance Cons Styling could prove to be divisive for some

Software will be improved via OTA updates

Digital rearview mirror can be problematic for spec wearers See at Polestar

Price, specs, and availability

The Polestar 4 comes as a Long Range Single motor edition, costing from £59,990 (approximately $80,000), while the Long Range Dual motor model seen here is £66,990 (around $89,000). Optional Pilot, Pro and Plus packs will add extra to the asking price, depending on owner requirements.

Polestar 4 Engine Dual Electric motors powered by Lithium-ion battery Drive Layout Four-wheel drive Horsepower 400 kW / 544 hp 0-60mph 3.8 seconds Torque 686 Nm Top Speed 124 mph Transsmission Automatic Expand

Design and Build

Less glass, more class

Credit where it's due, I think Polestar is really trying hard to make itself stand out as a brand, and the lack of a rear window for the 4 is a bold move. However, the rest of the car is inviting enough, but it's not quite as edgy as the sort of thing Kia is doing with its latest crop of models, like the EV9 for example. Nevertheless, I like the minimalist Scandinavian-flavored lines of the Polestar 4. What's more, the low-slung roofline that swoops down to the sizable trunk still offers plenty of space on the inside.

Close

Viewed from the side, the Polestar 4 looks cool enough. I especially like the way the black sill trim cuts up into the door panels, meaning there's a little more going on than making it plain old slab-sided. Both the front and rear ends are instantly recognizable as Polestar, and I like the subdued but classy exterior colors being offered for the 4. The sizable 22-inch alloys work to great effect, too, and also mean that the Polestar 4 sits comfortably above the ground, allowing it to get over speed bumps without stressing.

A smarter interior

Premium cockpit appeal

In the same way that Polestar is great at capturing a premium feel with its exterior designs, I found the cockpit of the 4 a fantastic place to sit. There's not too much going on for starters, with a minimalist display in front of the steering wheel and most of the functionality sitting within the central landscape touchscreen. This includes adjusting the likes of door mirrors, steering column, and climate control vents, which isn't going to appeal to everyone. Once I'd got everything set up and saved though, it all worked well enough.