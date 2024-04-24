Key Takeaways Polestar 4 crossover available in the US starting at $54,900.

The SUV coupe offers up to 544HP and 506lb-ft torque.

Various upgrade packs offered, bestseller likely to be the Plus Pack.

One of the better-known challengers to Tesla in the EV space, Polestar, is now officially selling its Polestar 4 crossover in the US. North American production is slated to start in the third quarter of 2024, although the first deliveries aren't expected until the fourth quarter, which could mean many people buying the vehicle this year won't get one until 2025.

Pricing starts at $54,900 for a long-range, single-motor trim with rear-wheel drive, but can scale up to as much as $72,900 for an all-wheel drive model equipped with dual motors and the Plus and Performance Packs. With any order, there's a $1,400 destination fee.

The Polestar 4 is described as an "SUV coupe" that sits between the Polestar 2 and 3 in both size and price. Its base version is claimed to be capable of 272 horsepower and over 300 miles of range, though the latter figure is preliminary and uncertified. Target range shrinks to about 270 miles when you upgrade to a dual-motor AWD configuration, but the tradeoff is a jump to 544 horsepower and 506 pounds of torque, delivering a 0 to 60mph time of just 3.7 seconds.That is slower than the new Performance trim of the Tesla Model 3 -- which can hit 60mph in 2.9 seconds -- but the Polestar 4 is both bigger and more luxurious.

Several upgrade options are available. The Pilot Pack is standard on dual-motor trims, providing features like Pilot Assist and Lane Change Assist. Choosing the Pro Pack gets you larger 21-inch wheels and some cosmetic upgrades, while the Performance Pack (for dual-motor trims only) adds things like 22-inch forged wheels and Brembo four-piston brake calipers.

Many buyers will probably want the Plus Pack, which includes a heads-up display, automatically dimmed exterior mirrors, 12-way electrical seats with manual leg extension, electronic reclining rear seats, different upholstery, triple-zone climate control, a rear infotainment screen, 11kW AC charging, a heated steering wheel and rear seats, and finally a Harman Kardon audio system.

Source: Polestar

A brief history of the Polestar 4

The Polestar 4 has been available in other markets for some time. The vehicle first shipped to China towards the end of 2023, and saw launches in Australia and Europe in January 2024. The US market is vital to many automakers, but will be a tough nut for Polestar to crack -- the country's EV space is dominated by Tesla, which Yahoo Finance notes had a 4.2% market share among all US automakers in January 2024, electric or otherwise. That put it ahead of BMW, Subaru, and even Volkswagen.

Tesla, moreover, has a large, dedicated Supercharger network, although the company has been opening it to non-Tesla EVs equipped with NACS or CCS, sometimes requiring an adapter. The current Polestar 4 is equipped with CCS2, but should get NACS by default in 2025. Ford and Rivian are already using NACS in some vehicles.