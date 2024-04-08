Key Takeaways Polestar 4 is a performance SUV coupe starting at $56,300 with 300-mile range

The rear window is eliminated for more space in the rear passenger compartment

The interior offers luxurious features, solar system-themed lighting, and advanced safety features

Since 2019, Volvo's Polestar has made quite a name for itself. Eyeing Tesla's market share and more, the brand has been producing high-tech EVs, designed with eye-catching Swedish styling, and all of this within a relatively reasonable price range. The Polestar 4 is the automaker's newest EV. It will start at $56,300. Notably, it also doesn't come with a rear window.

Related New Polestar 2 coming with some major upgrades The manufacturer promises more power, performance and range with its 2024 edition of the Polestar 2.

Currently, Polestar only offers a handful of models. This venture started with the Polestar 1, which was a low-volume $150,000 plug-in hybrid sports car. Since then, the brand has been all-in on full-battery electric vehicles. The Polestar 2 is a fun and fast sedan targeted at the Tesla Model 3 crowd, while the Polestar 3 is a pricey mid-size luxury electric SUV. So what is the Polestar 4 all about? Here is an overview of everything you need to know about Polestar's latest EV.

So, born from pure racing performance, Polestar has committed to retaining that edge while producing sustainable, fashion-forward, and technologically innovative products. Polestar is not just using buzzwords to sell its EVs.

Polestar

Polestar facts

Before diving into the Polestar 4, it is important to recognize what the Polestar brand is all about. Polestar grew out of a Volvo-supported motorsports program. That race team was charged with developing a line of Polestar-enhanced and performance-oriented Volvo models, and several Volvo car concepts. In 2015, Volvo acquired the Polestar Performance division and began marketing Polestar as a standalone auto manufacturer in 2017.

So, born from pure racing performance, Polestar has committed to retaining that edge while producing sustainable, fashion-forward, and technologically innovative products. Polestar is not just using buzzwords to sell its EVs. The brand has implemented manufacturing processes that measure and reduce a per-car life cycle cradle-to-gate carbon footprint. Part of this strategy includes material selection, material production, design, manufacturing, and tailored circularity that eliminates excess material waste. The company touts the Polestar 4 as the new benchmark in sustainable automotive design.

Polestar 4 overview

Volvo describes the Polestar 4 as a performance SUV coupe with four doors. The automaker says it designed the crossover for comfort and sporty handling. There are two primary motor configurations, and, depending on the package, the Polestar 4 can achieve a range of 300 miles.

If that 300-mile range is the target, then the $54,900 starting price and entry-level powertrain is the ticket. Both range and price rival the Tesla Model Y and Audi Q8 e-tron. With the Long range Single motor, you get 200kw capacity, 200hp, and 253 lb-ft of torque. It is a rear-wheel drive layout and moves 0-60mph clocked at 6.9 seconds. If you need more get-up-and-go, the Long range Dual motor configuration doubles the kilowatts and torque and produces 544 hp.

The MSRP jumps up to $62,900 but drops the range to 270 miles. That gives you the all-wheel-drive arrangement to scoot 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and also bragging rights as the quickest Polestar in the current production portfolio.

Long range Single motor Long range Dual motor Starting price $54,900 MSRP Starting price $62,900 MSRP One 200kW permanent magnetic motor Two 200kW permanent magnetic motors Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive Drivetrain All-wheel drive Power 200kW / 272hp Power 400kW / 544hp Torque 253 lb-ft Torque 506 lb-ft 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds 0-60 mph in 3.7 seconds 124mph Top speed 124mph Top speed EPA estimated 300-mile range EPA estimated 270-mile range EPA estimated ~35 kWh/100 mi Energy consumption EPA estimated ~35 kWh/100 mi Energy consumption

Polestar

Polestar 4 design and styling cues

The most intriguing part of the Polestar 4 profile is not the front or side of the vehicle, but the rear of it. Polestar has eliminated the rear window space in favor of a more spacious rear passenger compartment and headroom. Polestar pulls it off by utilizing a rear-facing roof-mounted high-resolution camera piping in live image viewing into the two-way rearview mirror digital display. The automaker also claims that it is actually a benefit over a traditional rearview mirror, since the camera feed provides a wider, unobstructed view.

When activated, the opaque glass roof reflects light, reduces glare, and provides privacy.

In turn, Polestar's designers were able to implement a low-profile sporty silhouette that features high aerodynamics while retaining ample headroom in the second row. Additionally, there's a panoramic glass roof that the centerpiece of the Polestar 4. This extends back behind the rear passengers and provides a sensation of space and light.

Close

Polestar may have designed the entire car around this panoramic glass roof because there is an option that is anticipated to be in high demand. The upgraded electrochromic-enhanced glass roof feature uses liquid crystals to switch through transparent or fully opaque modes in an instant. When activated, the opaque glass roof reflects light, reduces glare, and provides privacy.

Polestar

Polestar 4 interior is out-of-this-world spacious

The fashionable appeal does not end with sporty and stylish lines of the exterior. The Polestar 4 interior is dressed up with a luxurious arrangement of materials and technology that puts comfort first. Sports seats in the front offer eight-way adjustment, massage, ventilation, and heating features. A package with rear electric reclining seats takes passenger comfort to another level, and of course, there are available upholstery upgrades, one of which lays down premium Napa leather.

The wrap-around interior is dressed in sportswear-like performance fabrics but Polestar went above, beyond, and out of this world with the interior theme.

How does a solar system-inspired illumination feature orbiting around the driver and passengers sound? Select one of many planetary themes to create a tranquil ambiance of variable-color LED moods. Additionally, there is an option to add backlit color-changing metal deco panels with an ultra-fine, technical mesh textile.

Polestar

Polestar 4 technology on display

The car's center display prizes an infotainment system as the primary hub of controls. Still, there's a driver instrument panel, a heads-up display, a rear control screen, and the aforementioned rearview mirror display as well.

That is a lot of screen time, but it's all designed with efficiency and safety in mind. Polestar 4 is powered by Android Automotive with a specialized Polestar-developed interface. Secure 5G internet comes standard and includes three years of service. Google is built-in and stacked with Google apps, Google Assistant, Google Maps, and even Google Home integration. Apple CarPlay is also integrated to appeal to diverse customer preferences.

Polestar 4 advanced safety features

To say that the Polestar 4 is loaded up with modern safety features would be putting it lightly. Polestar parent company Volvo has placed driver welfare at the forefront since it began manufacturing vehicles in the 1930s. Credited with perfecting the three-point seat belt, the automaker gave the patented design to the world that has likely saved millions of lives. You would think the Polestar vehicles would inherit and even advance many safety attributes, and you would be right.

The suite of Polestar 4's advanced safety and protective features are layered all through the vehicle systems. Utilizing a sophisticated array of radar, cameras, and sensors, the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) constantly monitors the vehicle's surroundings, offering warnings and intervention when necessary. The Driver Monitoring System (DMS) tracks driver behavior to detect distractions or fatigue, issuing timely alerts.

Pilot Assist and Adaptive Cruise Control aid in maintaining safe distances and lane positioning, while parking assistance features and a 360º view inform the driver. Moreover, front and rear collision avoidance systems, reinforced battery safety measures, and post-impact protection mechanisms further fortify safety, ensuring occupants' well-being.

Polestar

Polestar 4 driving range and charging process

The Polestar 4 driving range in optimum conditions tops at 300 miles before needing a charge up. Various factors can influence projection which include driving style, weather, road conditions, and the car itself. Once you are ready to charge the Polestar 4, here is what you need to know.

Charging time with a DC fast charger can take the Polestar 4 from 10% battery life to 80% in about 30 minutes. An AC Charger will take considerably longer. Attempting to charge past 80% up to 100% will also be a significant time investment due to the nature of lithium-ion batteries. Charging a Polestar 4 at home using an 11 kW AC charger wallbox, from 0 to 100%, will take approximately 11 hours.

Polestar 4 pricing and availability

The Polestar 4 opens up for official ordering in late April, but you can place a preliminary deposit of $500, which is fully refundable. The vehicle configurator is up and running online with a current menu of available options. Pricing starts at $56,300 and can creep up towards $80,000 with the appealing Pro and Performance packages. This places the Polestar 4 price target between the Polestar 2 and Polestar 3 in the portfolio.