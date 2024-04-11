Polar Grit X2 Pro The Polar Grit X2 Pro watch is the latest 2024 market release from Polar, and it is an amplified version of the Polar Grit X Pro watch. It is built to be even stronger, larger, brighter, and more feature-packed than Polar's original flagship. Pros Many health sensors including ECG and SpO2 Excellent battery life Stainless steel or titanium casing surrounds the screen and bezel Crystal clear display and graphics Cons High price point May be large for small wrists $750 at Polar

Polar Grit X Pro The Polar Grit X Pro watch is designed to be a rugged sports watch for outdoor sports, utilizing premium materials, a strong, sturdy build with military-grade durability, and a wide breadth of features for both outdoor sports and daily life tracking. Pros Rugged design Over 150 sport modes Good battery life Has a compass and GPS Sleek appearance Cons Can be slow due to low memory and CPU No SpO2 or ECG capabilities $560 at Amazon $560 at Polar



The latest Polar watch release is the Grit X2 Pro, which is the upgraded model of the Polar Grit X Pro from 2020. Below, we provide a head-to-head comparison of the two smartwatches to help you decide which model is best for you.

Price, specs & availability:

At launch, the Polar Grit X2 Pro is available in two versions. The stainless steel variant retails for $750, while the titanium model costs $870. Both versions are available for preorder in the US and should start shipping later this month. The Polar Grit X Pro watch costs $530.



Polar Grit X2 Pro Polar Grit X Pro Battery Life Performance training mode: up to 43 hours; Eco training mode: up to 140 hours; Smartwatch mode: up to 10 days Performance training mode: up to 35 hours; Eco training mode: up to 132 hours; Smartwatch mode: up to 6 days Onboard GPS Yes, dual antenna Yes, single antenna Offline Media Storage 32GB 32GB Health sensors HR, SpO2, skin temperature, ECG, Elixir, barometer, compass, accelerometer HR, barometer, compass, accelerometer Dimensions 48.6 x 48.6 x 13.4mm 47 x 47 x 13mm Weight 79g (titanium version is 64g) 79g

Screen size and appearance

Larger and brighter display

One of the first differences you will notice between the Grit X2 Pro and Grit X Pro is the display itself, with the upgraded model featuring a notably flashier appearance. The Grit X2 Pro features a stunning AMOLED touchscreen display that has crystal clear clarity and vibrant colors. The original Grit X Pro has a MIP display. Secondly, the pixel density of the Grit X2 Pro's display is significantly higher than that of its predecessor.

In fact, Polar says the new display is as sharp and bright as a cell phone screen.

The Grit X2 Pro's screen resolution offers a pixel density of 326 PPI (454 x 454 pixels) whereas the Grit X Pro screen is 240 x 240 pixels. The Grit X2 Pro's screen is also very bright, with a maximum brightness of 1050 nits. In fact, Polar says the new display is as sharp and bright as a cell phone screen. The former features a display that is 15% larger than the one found on its predecessor, enabling you to add more widgets and see the screen more clearly as you are running, hiking, mountain biking, etc.

Watch build and design

Even better protection

Polar designed both iterations of the Grit watches to be ultra-rugged and durable. However, the new model builds upon the military-grade construction of the Grit X Pro to provide even more protection for the device.

The Grit X2 Pro's casing is either stainless steel if you buy the classic version, or titanium if you buy the Polar Grit X2 Pro Titan. One of the best design features of the casing is that it not only surrounds the bezel but is also raised above the watch face. Having a recessed watch face further protects the scratch-resistant sapphire crystal glass touchscreen from damage.

This is a thoughtful design detail, particularly for activities where you might slam your watch into something hard, such as when rock climbing or scrambling on a mountain hike near the summit. Plus, the stainless steel or titanium casing also wraps around the sides of the watch to protect the internal components.

Aesthetically, there are a few notable differences between the two wearables. The new model is meant to evoke '80s nostalgia while still having a modern appeal. Functionally, Polar has upgraded the design of the Grit X2 Pro over the original version by redesigning the buttons to enhance grip, ease of use, and eye appeal.

The top left button now provides an additional feature: the ability to take an ECG/EKG reading. One of the other cool features that has been added to the Grit X Pro watch over its predecessor is an onboard flashlight. Now you won't have to take out your cell phone for the flashlight if you need some extra light in a pinch.

Processing, memory, and storage

Memory and CPU upgrades

There are also performance differences between Polar's current flagship and the one it's designed to replace. The Grit X2 Pro has faster processing power and much larger memory capacity. This means that you can transition between different functions and modes in the Grit X2 Pro watch faster and there is more storage capacity for workout history as well as onboard maps.

In fact, the 275MHz processor in the Grit X2 Pro is up to 129% faster than the 120MHz CPU processor in the previous generation model. Moreover, Polar's latest watch features a whopping 37MB of RAM compared with only 0.67MB in the older model. These upgrades allow for smoother UI transitions. Both wearables offer 32GB of storage.

Battery life and charging

Expect longer battery life

Interestingly, even though the Grit X2 Pro has a larger and brighter screen and higher processing power, it still offers more battery life than its predecessor.

Several power-saving modes allow you to maximize the use of the Grit X2 Pro on a single charge. This is a nice feature for multi-day hiking trips or other outdoor adventures where you won't have easy access to charging for your sports watch.

Polar Grit X2 Pro: Performance training mode: up to 43 hours; Eco training mode: up to 140 hours; Smartwatch mode: up to 10 days

Performance training mode: up to 43 hours; Eco training mode: up to 140 hours; Smartwatch mode: up to 10 days Polar Grit X Pro: Performance training mode: up to 35 hours; Eco training mode: up to 132 hours; Smartwatch mode: up to six days

The Grit X2 Pro also has upgraded charging so that you can now use USB-C charging instead of USB-A.

GPS and navigation abilities

Find your way with dual-band GPS and offline maps

Another difference between the two devices is that the new model offers enhanced navigation and location tracking. The Grit X2 Pro includes a ring antenna inserted just below the bezel to boost GPS connectivity. Additionally, it features dual-frequency GPS whereas the Grit X Pro is limited to a single antenna.

This means that you can expect more reliable GPS signals and accurate tracking if you are surrounded by tall buildings, in a dense forest, or trying to use your watch on a cloudy day. The Grit X2 Pro also includes access to offline maps, including preloaded North America and Europe maps.

You can also download additional topographical maps from the Polar Flow app for specific regions right onto your watch that will be available offline while you are out adventuring. This is a nice perk for anyone who likes going off the beaten path or exploring but doesn't want to worry about carrying another navigation tool.

Health and fitness tracking

A new biosensor adds more sleep and recovery metrics

Although the Grit X2 Pro and Grit X Pro are primarily designed for outdoor sports and fitness, they also offer plenty of lifestyle and health tracking functions. Both devices can track your sleep and recovery status. Polar sleep tracking offers Nightly Recharge, Sleep Plus Stages, and SleepWise.

These are the company's proprietary sleep metrics, offering you insight into not only your sleep quality and quantity, but also how restorative your rest was, so that you get a recovery score quantifying your body's readiness for activity the next day.

The Grit X2 Pro watch has two new sleep and recovery features that are powered by Polar Elixir, the company's newest biosensing technology. The Elixir sensor is not only physically thinner and smaller than the biosensors found inside the Grit X Pro, but it is also capable of measuring additional physiological and mechanical data.

Ultimately, this means that you get more data about your health and fitness from the new device in a smaller, more ergonomic watch face, which I consider to be a win-win. The new watch adds two important sleep and recovery features: Nightly Skin Temperature and Orthostatic Test.

Nightly skin temperature can be helpful for menstrual cycle tracking as well as understanding your body's recovery status. This type of feature is seen with other lifestyle and fitness trackers such as the Oura Ring.

The Orthostatic Test is a new feature and one that I'm keen to learn more about, as it is proprietary to Polar and an example of the company's cutting-edge advancements in biometric measurements and analysis. According to the company, the tool measures and analyzes both your heart rate and your heart rate variability to provide insight into the recovery status and balance of your nervous system health.

Basically, you can use the Orthostatic Test to assess your overall recovery status and any disturbances in your autonomic nervous system balance, which may vary not only based on the activity and the workouts you do, but also stress, sleep, and other lifestyle factors. This type of information can be useful for athletes who are training as a way to help prevent overtraining and maximize the efficiency of your progress by knowing when to push your body and when you need to scale back.

Both Grit watches can track over 150 sports and offer smart coaching to help you achieve your goals and unlock your potential in training. However, the new watch adds a few additional features with Smart Coaching and activity or fitness tracking:

Vertical speed

VAM

3D speed

Voice guidance

Work-rest guide

Improved swimming metrics

Polar Grit X2 Pro vs. Polar X Grit Pro: Which smartwatch is right for you?

Overall, while both of Polar's Grit models are durable, feature-packed GPS sportwatches, the upgraded X2 Pro offers superior design features, durability, battery life, processing speed, GPS accuracy, navigation, and biometric sensing. It is a premium training and recovery tool for any outdoor enthusiast.

Polar Grit X2 Pro Premium overall choice $750 at Polar

However, if you want to save a few bucks, the older watch still offers excellent performance and a rugged build.