Key Takeaways Pokémon TCG Pocket is bringing in over $3 million a day, totaling $12 million in revenue and growing since launch.

The game boasts over 10 million downloads, attracting players globally.

Players can collect unique Pokémon cards with immersive visual effects digitally.

It's not even a week old, and Pokémon TCG Pocket is already raking in the dough. The new mobile game lets players virtually open Pokémon card packs, collect cards, and battle. It's just like the classic Pokémon trading card game (TCG), but done all through your phone digitally. Now, it appears the game has become a smash hit, with tons of players downloading and spending money on the game.

According to estimates from Appmagic (via mobilegamer.biz), the mobile app is earning over $3 million per day, and has already made over $12 million since launching worldwide last week on October 30th. Pokémon TCG Pocket also posted on X recently, that the game has already reached over 10 million downloads.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket lets you collect and battle Pokémon cards digitally. Developer The Pokémon Company Release October 30, 2024 Ads No In-app purchases? Yes See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Related This app just brought your '90s Pokémon obsession back to life The Pokémon company has launched Pokémon TCG Pocket, which lets players collect and battle Pokémon cards virtually.

The game is attracting players from all around the world

Pokémon fans are loving the game

Pokémon TCG Pocket is not only a smash hit, but also a global phenomenon, it seems. According to Appmagic, the game is making money in countries all around the world. With 43 percent of its revenue currently coming from Japan, followed by the United States at 27 percent.

Every day, players are able to open two free booster packs and collect cards with unique visual effects, and cards with immersive environments you can leap into. The game has a mechanic which lets players pay to open more card packs, and it seems to be working.

I opened a couple of free packs myself and the experience was just like opening a pack in real life, just digitally. You simply just drag your finger across the screen to open a pack, then you tap to reveal each of the cards in it one by one. Flipping through all the artwork on the cards is really cool, and I can see why players are enjoying the experience so far.

The game still has quite a ways to go to reach the level of hype Pokémon Go did back in the day, but it seems Pokémon TCG Pocket is already off to a pretty good start. If the game continues to receive content and feature updates, I could see this game reaching the popularity level Pokémon Go did. The game is available now in 89 countries, on the App Store and Google Play Store.