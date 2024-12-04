Key Takeaways Pokémon TV is returning as an official YouTube channel.

The original Pokémon TV app shut down earlier this year.

Content on the YouTube channel will be free, including full episodes, starting on Dec 6.

If you're a Pokémon fan who misses the Pokémon TV app, this news will make you very happy.

The Pokémon Company is officially bringing back Pokémon TV, but this time, it will be a YouTube channel with content from the anime series, including full episodes, starting December 6th.

"Welcome to the official Pokémon TV YouTube channel, where you can explore the world of Pokémon with Ash & Pikachu!" Pokémon TV’s YouTube channel description says. "Experience some of the most iconic moments from their adventure with our full episodes, live streams, compilations, and so much more!"

Pokémon TV originally shutdown earlier this year

It's unclear what content will be carrying over to YouTube

The Pokémon Company

Earlier this year, On January 8th, The Pokémon Company announced it would be shutting down the Pokémon TV app on March 28th. The app, which had been around for over a decade, let fans watch their favorite episodes from the original series and some of Pokémon's other titles and movies.

After the app shut down, Pokémon fans had to go to multiple streaming services to catch their favorite series and movies. Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu have different series and seasons available. Pluto TV also has a FAST channel that streams Pokémon Animation 24/7.

With the new Pokémon TV channel on YouTube, fans of the show will be able to watch Pokémon anytime to their hearts' content. It's currently unclear what shows will be available on YouTube, so it's possible some series could be missing. Hopefully, a better sense of the programming and upload schedule will be made clear in just a few days on December 6th, when the channel starts uploading.

Pokémon TV's return follows the launch of Pokémon TCG Pocket, a new mobile app that lets players collect and battle Pokémon cards digitally on their smartphones. The app has already made over $200 million and has seen massive growth since its launch in October.