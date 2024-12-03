Key Takeaways Pokémon TCG Pocket has made $200 million in revenue within a month of its launch.

Players can purchase extra booster packs and cosmetics in the game.

The game's biggest markets are Japan and the U.S., with Japan totaling 42 percent of revenue.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket launched on Android and iOS devices in October. The game lets players virtually open Pokémon card packs, collect cards, and battle, just like the classic Pokémon Trading Game (TCG) but now on your smartphone's screen.

The game made over $12 million less than seven days after launch. Now, a month after launch, Pokémon TCG Pocket has made over $200 million in revenue, according to AppMagic estimates (via PocketGamer.Biz). For those wondering, that's more than the box office of almost every movie that has come out in 2024, and would put it at number 9 for the year, already outpacing blockbusters like Godzilla x Kong, The Wild Robot and even Gladiator II at the domestic box office, and topping Joker: Folie à Deux and Ghostbusters: Frozen Emplire globally.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket lets you collect and battle Pokémon cards digitally. Developer The Pokémon Company Release October 30, 2024 Ads No In-app purchases? Yes See at Apple App Store See at Google Play Store

Related This app just brought your '90s Pokémon obsession back to life The Pokémon company has launched Pokémon TCG Pocket, which lets players collect and battle Pokémon cards virtually.

The game made $8.4 million in a single day

Pokémon fans and their credit cards appear to be enjoying the game

In November, the game averaged $6.5 million a day in revenue. Its best day was November 22nd, when the game brought in a whopping $8.4 million in player spending during the Fire Pokémon Mass Outbreak event. With these numbers, it's safe to say Pokémon fans enjoy the game—a lot. The game has even been nominated for Best Mobile Game at The Game Awards.

Every day in the game, players can open two free booster packs to collect Pokémon cards. But if you want to get extra booster packs or cosmetics, you'll have to swipe the good ol' credit card and buy them. The game even has a monthly pass that awards an additional booster pack daily.

The two biggest markets for the game are Japan and the U.S. Out of the $200 million it has made globally, players in Japan have accounted for 42 percent of it, $91 million. Players in the U.S. have spent $58.2 million on the game. While the game's revenue seems to be on an upbeat track, it still has a long way to go to catch up with Pokémon Go, which has made over $6 billion in revenue since its launch in 2016.