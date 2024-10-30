Key Takeaways Enjoy the nostalgia of the Pokémon Trading Card Game digitally on the new app.

Do you remember the glory days of the late 1990s trading Pokémon cards ? If you do, or if you still enjoy Pokémon trading cards to this day, then the new Pokémon app on iOS and Android will surely interest you.

The Pokémon Company has recently launched the Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket, and it's available now on the App Store and Google Play Store. The new game lets players virtually open card packs, collect Pokémon cards, and battle. Just like the classic trading card game (TCG), but all through the power of an app on your phone. The game was first revealed earlier this year.

You can now experience Pokémon's TCG anywhere

The app is free, but does have in-app purchases

The game based on the trailer and my early impressions of the app so far, seems really fun. Players will be able to open two free booster packs every day and collect cards with unique visual effects. One of these effects is the parallax effect, which the company says will add depth and dimension to cards. I opened a couple of packs and the experience was actually pretty cool. First you drag your finger across the screen to open a pack, then you tap to reveal the cards in it, and all the artwork looked stunning.

There are also "immersive cards" which let players leap into the world of the card's illustrations. Cards in the game will also feature nostalgic illustrations from past card collections, as well as new artwork only found in the app.

"Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket offers a fresh take on card collection, inviting fans to experience the thrill of opening booster packs, discovering cards with unique visual effects and engaging in quick battles -- all easily accessible from their mobile devices," the Pokemon Company said in a press release.

The app also lets you customize your Pokémon card collection

Plus, you can participate in singleplayer and multiplayer card battles

The game also has customization options that let players decorate and personalize their digital Pokémon card collection with features such as display boards, binders, and flairs. Players can customize their card decks with accessories such as playmats, card sleeves, and coins.

Once you reach level 3 in the game, you unlock both single-player and multiplayer battles. The game has features to help new and casual players learn how to battle, including automatic battles, rental decks, and auto-build. You can also add friends using the in-game Friend ID system.

However, one missing feature at launch is the trading card system, which lets you and your friends trade cards. The feature is coming soon and will be available in a future update to the app.