Key Takeaways The next Pokémon Presents will be held on 8 August 2023 at 6AM PT or 2PM GMT. Watch it on the Pokémon YouTube channel.

There isn't much information about what will be revealed during the 35-minute stream, but Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC is expected.

We might also get more details on the upcoming Detective Pikachu game for Nintendo Switch. Stay tuned for surprises!

The Pokémon Company is holding a new Pokémon Presents video presentation on 8 August with plenty of surprises likely in store.

Here's everything you need to know about the presentation, including when it's happening and whether we have any expectations about what it'll detail.

When is Pokémon Presents?

The next Pokémon Presents takes place on 8 August 2023 at 6AM PT, or 2PM GMT in the UK. Visit this world clock to determine your local time for the event.

As you can see from that announcement, we don't have a huge amount of information about what the stream will involve, at this point.

How to watch Pokémon Presents

You can watch the stream from the Pokémon YouTube channel, and we'll also embed it at the top of this piece for you to watch right here with us.

What to expect from Pokémon Presents

We know from the announcement Tweet that the stream will last for about 35 minutes, but there aren't many details circulating about what could be revealed.

If we were betting, though, we'd imagine that DLC for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is a likely topic, since we already know that the DLC packs are coming, and release is getting closer for the first one.

Of course, 35 minutes is plenty of time so we're hopeful that something more substantial will also be unveiled.

Whether we see a full game announcement for a subsequent title (maybe another spinoff like Legends: Arceus) is anyone's guess, though.

Detective Pikachu has also been announced for Nintendo Switch, so we might well get some more details on that upcoming investigation game.

