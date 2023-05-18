Two things come to mind when picking a phone case: protect my hardware, but make it look good. With Poetic's latest lineup of premium cases for the Google Pixel Fold and Google Pixel 7a, you can have both style and durability.

Every case is military-grade drop tested to ensure 360-degree protection. Rather than stressing over your phone's safety, you can pick an aesthetic to match your personal style and find features to improve your experience.

Poetic cases for the Google Pixel Fold

Poetic

Poetic offer a range of stylish and durable cases for the Google Pixel Fold.

The Spartan case: Extra protection with rugged good looks

Poetic's Spartan case for the Google Pixel Fold is a superior design for your high-tech phone, with a metallic hard back featuring leather-texture cut-outs and added shock-resistant technology for internal protection.

The built-in screen protector on the case front keeps scratches at bay when your phone is folded up, and you're on the go, and the textured sides reduce slippage, whether you're having a walking video chat or you're flipping your phone open to watch a movie. For convenient viewing, the kickstand accommodates both portrait and landscape mode.

The Spartan phone case comes in four finishes: metallic gun metal, matte black, metallic orange, and metallic red.

The Guardian case: Stylishly tough

Poetic's ultra-thin Guardian case for the Google Pixel Fold showcases your device with clear polycarbonate, surrounded by a sleek shock-resistant bumper. You can pop your phone into your pocket or toss it in a bag, knowing that it will always be protected from scratches and bumps.

This minimal-look case comes in three different styles: a classic all-black; a black case with a pop of blue that lines the clear covers; or a sleek grey case with a hint of pink around the screen protectors. For your convenience, the Guardian is wireless-charger compatible and comes equipped with a kickstand for easy viewing in both portrait and landscape.

Poetic cases for the Google Pixel 7a

Ensure your Google Pixel 7a smartphone stays protected with a Poetic case.

The Neon case: Express yourself in full colour

The ultra-slim Poetic Neon series for the Google Pixel 7a puts your style on display with its smooth, colourful design and sleek details. This lightweight case offers dual layers of shockproof protection, textured sides for a better grip, and raised bezels to keep your camera and screen safe.

The Neon case comes in an understated black with neon-orange detailing, and four other fun colourways: sky blue, mint green, purple, and light pink.

The Revolution case: Form and function

Poetic's ultra-tough Revolution case for the Google Pixel 7a offers rugged protection with raised bezels, a port cover, and an optional built-in screen protector with an integrated fingerprint stamp. The textured design of the reinforced polycarbonate back case features a convenient kickstand for hands-free viewing in both portrait and landscape mode. Express yourself by choosing all black; black and blue; or pink and grey.

The Guardian case: Sleek protection

The clear back on Poetic's Guardian case for the Google Pixel 7a is the perfect way to showcase your phone. The Guardian features a port cover, raised bezels, premium polycarbonate, and shock-absorbing bumpers to keep you protected in style.

You can customise your experience by installing the built-in screen protector with an integrated fingerprint stamp or use the minimalist front frame. Choose the standard black case for a sleek look or enhance your phone's aesthetic with a pop of blue, green, or pink.