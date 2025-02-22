Summary Downcast offers customization and a one-time fee, while providing an organized interface for podcast lovers.

If you're a podcast fan, you likely have a favorite podcast app. It may be the only one you've ever tried, because if it's treated you well so far, there's no need to mess with a good thing. But what you may not realize is that there are better options out there. This is specifically true if you've only ever used Apple Podcasts .

Apple Podcasts is the built-in podcast app for iPhone users . Most popular podcasts are available on the platform, but it has its drawbacks -- like a cleared queue when the app is closed and a lackluster user interface. If these issues pushed you toward Spotify, you're not alone. With millions of songs and podcast episodes, Spotify has become a go-to platform for both music and podcasts.

However, you still don't get the best experience out of it without paying a fee, and not all podcasts are available on Spotify. Not to mention, the app is overwhelming at times. Rather than using either of these two popular options, there are quite a few other podcast apps you can use on an iPhone instead. Here's a list of some of the best to get you thinking outside the box.

1 Downcast

A one-time fee and a ton that comes with it

Downcast / Pocket-lint

You have to pay $3 for an initial purchasing fee, but after that, Downcast is free for you to use. There's no subscription fee like there is if you want anything other than the basic plan for Spotify.

Downcast lets you download both audio and video podcasts to your iPhone, and you can also manually subscribe to podcasts or search for them in the search bar. If you really like a podcast, you can set it to automatically download new episodes.

One of the best features is that you can set it to start a podcast a certain number of seconds into the episode. This comes in handy when you know a show typically has two to three ads before it starts. You can also rename podcast titles to store them more easily in your organized lists.

2 Overcast

Share more of what you like

Overcast / Pocket-lint

Overcast is written by a single person, which not only gives it an independent feel but also features some more unique elements that set it apart. You can listen to it with Smart Speed, which will speed up the podcast but not distort the audio. A sleep timer automatically stops it from playing after the time limit you set is hit, too.

You can share up to one-minute clips from episodes with other listeners, which makes it easy to highlight your favorite moments. Smart filters let you create custom playlists, and if you're unsure about committing to a full show, you can subscribe to a single episode to test it out. Voice Boost also makes sure all the podcasts play at the same volume, so you don't have to keep adjusting the sound while listening.

3 Pocket Casts

Keep yourself organized

Pocket Casts / Pocket-lint

While Pocket Casts isn't exclusive to the iPhone, it is one of the best podcast apps on the market. There's a free version you can start using immediately or opt for the pro version at $40 per year.

The organization features in Pocket Casts are what set it apart -- not only is its interface super simple to navigate, but it also easily spells out where each feature is, so you don't have to go combing through tabs. If you want to see what's up next in your queue, it's easy to adjust with a few easy taps.

Changing the play speed between 0.5x and 3.0x is quick and adjustable in 0.1x increments, which makes it easy to find the perfect pace for whatever you're doing in the background. If you start a podcast in audio but want to switch to video, you can toggle between the two seamlessly. Custom skip intervals let you automatically skip intros, commercials, and other sections on a per-episode basis. It's a versatile, user-friendly podcast app that delivers a solid listening experience for everyone.

4 Podbean

