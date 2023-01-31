The Poco X5 and X5 Prop specifications are now confirmed thanks to leaked marketing materials for both phones.

Newly leaked marketing material for the upcoming Poco X5 and X5 Pro have all but confirmed the specifications of the new handsets. Poco is expected to announce the new phones globally at an event on 6 February.

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco had already seen one of the phones pop up in a regulatory database back in November, but this is the biggest leak yet and it outs both the standard X5 and the more premium X5 Pro offering.

Starting with the X5, Poco looks to be giving the phone a 6.67-inch AMOLED display according to the marketing material shared by GizmoChina and Sudhanshu Ambhore. The phone's display will have a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution, while a 13-megapixel selfie camera will puncture it at the top.

Sudhanshu Ambhore

In terms of rear cameras, a main 48-megapixel shooter will be joined by an 8-megapixel ultrawide and 2-megapixel macro. Other X5 tidbits include the use of a 5,000mAh battery with support for a 33W charger. Processing power will come in the form of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695.

Moving on to the Poco X5 Pro, we're looking at the same display while a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G will act as the base of processing operations. The same 5,000mAh battery capacity is joined by a faster 67W charging capability. In terms of cameras, the big upgrade is the 108-megapixel main camera - the other two cameras are unfortunately the same.

Things do improve up front, though. The Poco X5 Pro comes with a 16-megapixel camera for selfie-taking.

Again, all of this is set to become official on 6 February, just a day before OnePlus announces a raft of devices of its own and a week after Samsung unveils the entire Galaxy S23 lineup. February hasn't even kicked off yet and it's already looking set to be a big month for phone fans around the globe.