Key Takeaways
- Summer has officially kicked off, so let's take a moment to look back at some of our favorite recent tech products.
- Amazon Prime Day 2024 is expected in July, and we're readying our shopping carts in advance.
- Tons of solid tech products have been hitting the market lately, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.
With summer now upon us and the calendar year closing halfway through, there's no better time than now to reflect on some of our favorite tech products that have come out these past few months.
How we test and review products at Pocket-lintWe don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.
Let's take a look at some recent items that have earned themselves the Pocket-lint seal of approval, as well as a quick peak at what's in our shopping carts ahead of Prime Day 2024.
Sonos Roam 2
Insta360 GO 3S
Anbernic RG405M
Playdate
KoboClara B&W
Tech we loved, from the Pocket-lint editors
Sonos Roam 2
The Sonos Roam 2 packs an unbelievable punch in a small package. The latest generation of Sonos' most mobile speaker deserves a look from anyone who loves music on the go.
- Incredible sound and volume
- USB-C charging
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled
- Expensive
The Sonos Roam 2 takes Sonos' signature high quality audio prowess, and crams it into a small unit that packs a punch. It's USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life are convenient for on-the-go usage, and it's Sonos Voice Control and Amaxon Alexa integration make it a great smart speaker as well.
Insta360 GO 3S
The Insta360 Go 3S is a compact action camera with a unique modular design. The thumb-sized magnetic camera is easy and discrete to use during hands-free recording, while the Action Pod provides a handy touchscreen display and battery boost.
- Magnetic attachment is very easy and quick to use
- Impressive quality from such a little camera
- Excellent stabilization
- Camera gets hot easily
- Battery life is slightly less than the GO 3
- Photos are very delayed
The Insta360 GO 3S is a miniature-sized action camera that manages to pack in 4K video capture, water resistance, and support for Dolby Vision HDR. It's magnetic attachment system and modular design are smart design considerations, and it offers pretty great video stabilization to boot.
Anbernic RG405M
The Anbernic RG405M is a great portable retro emulator for almost every use, with an extremely portable and premium form factor.
- Amazing portable size
- Premium aluminum frame
- Fantastic performance
- Not great control sticks
- Might be too small for some
The Anbernic RG405M is one of many portable retro game consoles currently on the market, but it stands out for its high-quality metal build and its compact form factor. If you're itching to emulate some all-time classics, this handheld lets you do so in style.
Playdate
The Playdate is a delightful and charming handheld with a unique library of games, including 24 titles that come free with the system. Outside of an LCD screen that can be dim, there's little to complain about the hardware.
- Fun and cute design
- Easy to pocket
- Unique library of games found nowhere else
- Dim screen
- Pricey
With the amount of retro gaming handhelds on the market now, we couldn't just pick one this month. The Playdate provides a different proposition compared to other portable handhelds -- it offers a "lo-fi" gaming aesthetic with unique game titles you won't find anywhere else. Even better, it comes with 24 games out of the box, so you can jump right into gameplay as soon as you boot up the device.
KoboClara B&W
The Kobo Clara eReader can hold thousands of books and has a two-week battery life, making it a convenient alternative to physical books.
- Lightweight
- Portable
- Convenient
- Expensive
The Kobo Clara B&W is one of many e-reader devices available for purchase, but it manages to stand out with its diminutive and lightweight form factor. It has all the e-reader niceties you'd expect -- including color temperature and blue light adjustment support -- as well as an intelligent lock screen that displays your various reading stats over time.
In our cart ahead of Prime Day 2024
With Amazon's Prime Day for 2024 set to land sometime in July, we're keeping tabs on these great tech products for some possible price drops. Below are some we're keep our eyes on that have impressed us in the past.
Apple AirTag
We've been getting lost and then found again with the new AirTag, Apple's interwoven ecosystem alternative solution to Tile. For many it'll be the insurance needed when it comes to their bags, keys, and other items.
- Really easy to setup for Apple users
- Replaceable battery - lasts for up to a year
- works with the Find My app and network
- Needs additional accessory to attach to your items
- Doesn't alert you when left behind or lost
- Speaker could be louder
Nomad Stand Qi2 Magnetic Wireless Charger
This Qi2 charging stand has a specific target market, this being those who don't mind spending a little extra on an elegant charging stand that uses the latest, fastest, open standard for wireless charging.
- Gorgeous design, great for home decor
- Decent price for speedy Qi2 charging
- Great viewing angles for placement on desks
- No power supply included
- Premium price compared to MagSafe or 1st Gen Qi chargers