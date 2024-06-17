Key Takeaways Summer has officially kicked off, so let's take a moment to look back at some of our favorite recent tech products.

Amazon Prime Day 2024 is expected in July, and we're readying our shopping carts in advance.

Tons of solid tech products have been hitting the market lately, with no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

With summer now upon us and the calendar year closing halfway through, there's no better time than now to reflect on some of our favorite tech products that have come out these past few months.

Related How we test and review products at Pocket-lint We don't do arm-chair research. We buy and test our own products, and we only publish buyer's guides with products we've actually reviewed.

Let's take a look at some recent items that have earned themselves the Pocket-lint seal of approval, as well as a quick peak at what's in our shopping carts ahead of Prime Day 2024.

Tech we loved, from the Pocket-lint editors

Sonos Roam 2 A/V Pick The Sonos Roam 2 packs an unbelievable punch in a small package. The latest generation of Sonos' most mobile speaker deserves a look from anyone who loves music on the go. Pros Incredible sound and volume

USB-C charging

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled Cons Expensive $179 at Sonos

The Sonos Roam 2 takes Sonos' signature high quality audio prowess, and crams it into a small unit that packs a punch. It's USB-C charging and 10-hour battery life are convenient for on-the-go usage, and it's Sonos Voice Control and Amaxon Alexa integration make it a great smart speaker as well.

Insta360 GO 3S Camera Gear Pick The Insta360 Go 3S is a compact action camera with a unique modular design. The thumb-sized magnetic camera is easy and discrete to use during hands-free recording, while the Action Pod provides a handy touchscreen display and battery boost. Pros Magnetic attachment is very easy and quick to use

Impressive quality from such a little camera

Excellent stabilization Cons Camera gets hot easily

Battery life is slightly less than the GO 3

Photos are very delayed $400 at Insta360 $430 at Amazon

The Insta360 GO 3S is a miniature-sized action camera that manages to pack in 4K video capture, water resistance, and support for Dolby Vision HDR. It's magnetic attachment system and modular design are smart design considerations, and it offers pretty great video stabilization to boot.

Anbernic RG405M Gaming Hardware Pick The Anbernic RG405M is a great portable retro emulator for almost every use, with an extremely portable and premium form factor. Pros Amazing portable size

Premium aluminum frame

Fantastic performance Cons Not great control sticks

Might be too small for some $179 at Amazon $177 at Anbernic

The Anbernic RG405M is one of many portable retro game consoles currently on the market, but it stands out for its high-quality metal build and its compact form factor. If you're itching to emulate some all-time classics, this handheld lets you do so in style.

Playdate Gaming Hardware Pick The Playdate is a delightful and charming handheld with a unique library of games, including 24 titles that come free with the system. Outside of an LCD screen that can be dim, there's little to complain about the hardware. Pros Fun and cute design

Easy to pocket

Unique library of games found nowhere else Cons Dim screen

Pricey $199 at Panic

With the amount of retro gaming handhelds on the market now, we couldn't just pick one this month. The Playdate provides a different proposition compared to other portable handhelds -- it offers a "lo-fi" gaming aesthetic with unique game titles you won't find anywhere else. Even better, it comes with 24 games out of the box, so you can jump right into gameplay as soon as you boot up the device.

KoboClara B&W Devices Pick The Kobo Clara eReader can hold thousands of books and has a two-week battery life, making it a convenient alternative to physical books. Pros Lightweight

Portable

Convenient Cons Expensive $130 at Amazon

The Kobo Clara B&W is one of many e-reader devices available for purchase, but it manages to stand out with its diminutive and lightweight form factor. It has all the e-reader niceties you'd expect -- including color temperature and blue light adjustment support -- as well as an intelligent lock screen that displays your various reading stats over time.

In our cart ahead of Prime Day 2024

With Amazon's Prime Day for 2024 set to land sometime in July, we're keeping tabs on these great tech products for some possible price drops. Below are some we're keep our eyes on that have impressed us in the past.

Apple AirTag Prime Day Pick We've been getting lost and then found again with the new AirTag, Apple's interwoven ecosystem alternative solution to Tile. For many it'll be the insurance needed when it comes to their bags, keys, and other items. Pros Really easy to setup for Apple users

Replaceable battery - lasts for up to a year

works with the Find My app and network Cons Needs additional accessory to attach to your items

Doesn't alert you when left behind or lost

Speaker could be louder $29 at Amazon