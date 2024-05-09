Key Takeaways Pocket-lint has two new newsletters!

I’m thrilled to share that Pocket-lint is expanding our newsletter offerings, introducing two new ways to keep you informed about the latest in devices, entertainment, lifestyle hardware, and audio/video. In addition to our flagship daily newsletter, which we've renamed to Pocket-lint Today, we’re launching Pocket-lint Now and Pocket-lint Perspectives.

Here's a closer look at all three and how they differ.

Pocket-lint Today 🌟

The daily rundown

Our daily newsletter, which we've offered for years, is now titled Pocket-lint Today. It's your comprehensive round-up of the day's most relevant tech trends and news. Every weekday, it provides a rundown of the most important stories from the Pocket-lint team -- to keep you informed, entertained, and ahead of the curve. It’s your daily shot of tech, and it's perfect for that morning coffee break.

Pocket-lint Now 🚨

Breaking alerts

Want up-to-the-minute notifications as soon as major news hits the wire? Pocket-lint Now delivers crucial information on significant product releases and announcements, directly to your inbox in real time. Stay ahead of the news cycle and never miss a major tech moment with these fast-breaking alerts. But don't worry... we won't spam you with constant emails. This newsletter will only arrive for important updates.

Pocket-lint Perspectives 🧐

Weekly POVs

Looking for a deeper understanding of the tech landscape? Pocket-lint Perspectives is your weekly guide, offering commentary, fun analysis, and expert insights. It’s where our editors shine, by providing you with a story selection they think is most interesting, along with their own thoughtful perspectives. It's the perfect newsletter for readers who want a weekly recap while getting to know our editorial team.

Together, these newsletters form a powerful trio designed to meet every type of interest or need. Whether you’re looking for daily briefings, news notifications, or curated weekly recaps delivered straight to your inbox, Pocket-lint's newsletters have you covered with carefully chosen content tailored just for you.

