Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen (USB-C)

The beauty of AirPods is their convenience, and the AirPods Pro 2nd Generation (USB-C) are no different. The upgrade to USB-C only adds to this, while the extra features and additional software enhancements make for an overall excellent experience.

Being able to find lost AirPods with Precision Finding is such a useful feature, the sound and noise-cancelling are both superb, plus, having the ability to automatically switch from iPhone to iPad to Mac is brilliant, and something a lot of other earbuds still can't quite manage.

Beats Studio Buds+

In the Beats Studio Buds+, we have the headphones that the Beats Studio Buds arguably always should have been, with a honed experience that keeps them competitive.

Sound remains as full-bodied and energetic as we remember it, but we now have significantly improved noise cancelling, a more comfortable fit and better battery life, which all add to the experience considerably.

While we wouldn't want to take away any of their enthusiasm, they could do with a touch more refinement through the treble for those longer listening sessions though, and we'd love a wear sensor for pausing our tracks when we take out a bud, too. Wireless charging wouldn't go amiss either.

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Considering the strong blueprint left for them by last year's Earbuds II, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are every bit as excellent as we thought they'd be.

They bring everything that was great about last year's buds but add in spatial audio, for those who like it, plus high-res audio support that has a superb impact on sound quality. With Sony snapping at its heels here, it's not a moment too soon either.

They still lack a couple of things that you might expect at this price - namely Bluetooth multipoint and wireless charging - and call quality could be tad better too.

Any newcomers looking for confident, detailed sound alongside the best noise-cancelling performance that true wireless headphones can offer, will not be disappointed by the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Final ZE8000

The Final ZE8000 provide an exceptional audio experience, possibly the best sound we've experienced with a pair of wireless bud so far.

However, there are some shortcomings: we really missed multipoint connectivity, and switching between our phone and PC always proved to be a pain. The earbuds could really benefit from wear sensors, too, removing an earbud doesn't pause your playback, as it does on most products, and that's hard to get used to.

Add to this a very middling battery life, and the high price tag starts to look quite unappealing. That is until you listen to them. With sound this good, we're more than willing to live with these annoyances, and if you've got the itch for high-fidelity wireless sound, you might just feel the same way.

Sony WF-1000XM5

Sony's flagship true wireless buds remain some of the most musical in-ears you can buy at this price, but the competitors have started to push them on noise cancelling and call quality. They're still a great buy, but its closest competitors are worthy of consideration too.

Noise cancellation is still very good - even if it's no longer the absolute best - but its musical performance trumps its two biggest competitors at this price, and subtle tweaks to the EQ can - to our ears - get them sounding even better.

They're as feature-packed as ever, and how much you'll make use of all of that depends on how you like to use your headphones and listen to your music, but there are plenty of ways to customise these buds to make them truly your own.

While these aren't the singular recommendation at this price anymore, for those that want authority, musicality and a confident, comfortable listen, the Sony WF-1000XM5 are still a class act that shouldn't disappoint.

Technics EAH-AZ80

A confident and assured performance from these Technics buds, alongside decent noise cancelling, makes them a real contender at this price.

There's no two ways about it - Technics has done a great job with the tuning of the EAH-AZ80, and they present themselves as a real contender in this busy part of the market.

They still can't scare off the biggest contenders when it comes to noise cancellation, but from a music perspective, they are confident, detailed and expressive, and only the play-it-safe treble takes a bit of shine from an otherwise assured performance.

