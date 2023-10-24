The 20th annual Pocket-lint Awards, celebrates the best devices and products across 21 categories from smartphones to cameras.

Each of the categories has six nominations within it, all of which we have been reviewed by us in full at some point during the last 12 months. The Best Car category is about showcasing the best electric and future technology on the road.

The shortlisted nominees for Best Car 2023 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated. We've also popped a short verdict for each below to give you a quick summary of what we loved about them.

BMW i4

The BMW i4 pairs driving dynamics with quality, resulting in a car that's distinctly BMW, familiar to BMW drivers, but packing in the latest technology for emission-free driving. Superb handling and comfort awaits those who drive the BMW i4, boosted by a connected experience with a huge central display.

The cherry on top is the Hans Zimmer composed soundtrack that accompanies the drive: it just adds a space-age feel to things.

Genesis GV60

The GV60 offers distinct styling in a compact crossover, but elevates the appeal, with a standard equipment list that's comprehensive. From the headlights to the interior styling, there's flair to the GV60, making it a unique offering.

Boosting the technology is a facial recognition system that can unlock the doors for you - but it's really about the solid range and performance that the GV60 offers. It's a great car to drive and power efficient to boot.

Hyundai Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 offers a touch of luxury for the brand, while retaining the characteristics of its award-winning platform. The range is great, but the feeling of sophistication from this electric streamliner is also noteworthy.

It's also packed full of range, while there's a huge amount of space for those in the front and back. We especially love the design quirks that will certainly get people talking.

Mercedes EQS SUV

Taking the luxury saloon to a grander scale, the EQS SUV is a class apart. It oozes luxury, giving a super-comfortable ride no matter which seat you're sitting in. The impressive MBUX Hyperscreen takes the tech to the next level with one of the best infotainment systems we've seen.

The effortless ease with which the EQS SUV does everything is noteworthy, and, if you can afford it, there's no better way to transport your family.

Rolls-Royce Spectre

Channelling the spirit of Rolls-Royce into an electric form is no mean feat, but the Spectre delivers in a huge way. With no stone left unturned when it comes to detail, the Rolls-Royce Spectre is the highest quality.

But it still drives like a Rolls, feels like a Rolls and looks like the Rolls of the future - which it is. Sure, it's expensive, but you can see where you money goes.

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

Probably the most versatile EV on the road, the ID. Buzz is packed with character, dripping in retro charm and impossible not to have fun in. It drives like a van, sure, but it gives you space you won't get anywhere else; it's the perfect platform for your next adventure.

The ID. Buzz is also going to be many things, from minibus to cargo workhorse, the practicality and versatility of the ID. Buzz, fuzed with those great looks, make for a winning combination.

How the Pocket-lint Awards judging works

The winner for the Best Car category is decided by the Pocket-lint team, along with a panel of expert judges from publications across the industry. Following a vigorous scoring process, the Best Car winner for 2023 will be announced at an in-person event on 9 November 2023, along with the winners from the other 20 categories.

A Product of the Year winner will also be announced, chosen from the winners of the 21 categories and a winner of the EE Superfast Award will also be revealed at the event. On the night, we will be announcing the results on the Pocket-lint Twitter handle as they unfold and there will also be a feature detailing the winners once the Awards are over.