The Pocket-lint Awards are back for their 20th year, sponsored by new EE, and we're celebrating the best devices and products of 2023. There are 21 categories in total, including everything from smartphones to cameras.

Each category has six nominations within it, all of which the Pocket-lint team has reviewed or used in full over the last 12 months. The Best Music Streaming Service category is all about audio fidelity, content selection, recommendation algorithms and user experience.

The shortlisted nominees for Best Music Streaming Service 2023 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our features covering each nomination, which will give you a good idea as to why they have been nominated. We've also written a short summary for each below to provide you with a quick overview of what we loved about them.

Amazon Music Unlimited

Amazon/ Pocket-lint

Amazon Music Unlimited has a library of over 100 million songs and podcasts, plus you can add your own music to your library, too. It's available at a lower price for Amazon Prime subscribers, which makes it one of the most affordable options if you already have Prime.

It's not just value that Amazon brings to the table, though; it also provides ultra-high definition streaming at up to 24-bit 192 kHz, along with support for spatial formats like Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio.

Apple Music

Apple Music allows you to stream on-demand any track from the iTunes catalogue, as well as access your purchased tracks and personal library all in one convenient location. As you might expect, it integrates seamlessly with Apple's other products, but it also works with Android, PC, Sonos and Google and Amazon Echo smart speakers.

Apple Music also offers high-resolution audio streaming in the form of lossless audio. This service, too, can provide streams at up to 24-bit 192 kHz, as well as supporting Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

Deezer

Deezer is a music streaming service that has been all about high-quality audio since day one. It was the first platform to support Sony's 360 Reality Audio format and has been offering millions of songs in lossless CD-quality FLAC format for many years.

It's home to a similarly massive library of over 120 million songs and has some novel features like music quizzes, the ability to identify songs, a sing-along mode and more. Like most of our other selections, it supports downloading songs for offline play, as well as importing your own music library.

Spotify

Spotify is a music streaming platform that needs no introduction; it has been a longstanding favourite for good reason. Like many of the other top streaming services, there's an endless library of over 100 million songs. However, Spotify stands out is its ability to recommend new music tailored to your tastes.

It has some of the most advanced AI song recommendation algorithms, and this year, it added an AI radio station, complete with a talking host that will introduce tracks picked especially for you. Elsewhere, you can access podcasts, audiobooks and plenty of social features to share your music with friends.

Tidal

Tidal/ Pocket-lint

Tidal is a streaming service that goes above and beyond with its commitment to high-quality music streaming. It offers HiRes FLAC playback at up to 24-bit 192 kHz, as well as a large library of Master Quality Authenticated tracks and spatial audio in Dolby Atmos and 360 Reality Audio formats.

In addition to its library of over 100 million songs, it also has a massive selection of over 650,000 music videos and music documentaries, which is not something that's offered by most other streaming platforms.

YouTube Music

YouTube Music is Google's music streaming platform, offering a massive library of songs, music videos and podcasts. If you're a YouTube Premium subscriber, then YouTube music is included as part of the plan, making it one of the best value options on the market.

It has all the features you'd expect from a top-tier streaming platform, including curated and user-generated playlists, the ability to download tracks for offline listening, and tools to import your own music. There's even a TikTok-style feed for music discovery, which is a fun way to find something new to listen to.

How the EE Pocket-lint Awards judging works

The winner for the Best Music Streaming Service category is decided by the Pocket-lint team, along with a panel of expert judges from publications across the industry. Following a rigorous scoring process, the Best Music Streaming Service winner for 2023 will be announced at an in-person event on 9 November 2023, along with the winners from the other 20 categories.

A Product of the Year winner will also be announced, chosen from the winners of the 21 categories. On the night, we will announce the results on the Pocket-lint Twitter handle as they unfold, and there will also be a feature detailing the winners once the Awards are over.