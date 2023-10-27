The 20th annual Pocket-lint Awards, sponsored by new EE, celebrates the best devices and products of the year, with 21 categories including everything from smartphones to cameras.

Each of the categories has six nominations within it, all of which we have been reviewed by the Pocket-lint team during the last 12 months. The Best Laptop category is all about portable lightweight computing for getting work done on the go, whether on Windows or macOS. Gaming machines get a separate category all to themselves.

The shortlisted nominees for Best Laptop 2023 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated. We've also popped a short verdict for each below to give you a quick summary of what we loved about them.

Acer Swift X 14

The Acer Swift X 14 is a content creation powerhouse, packing a 13th Intel Core i7 processor along with a dedicated Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU. This powerful hardware is paired with a truly impressive OLED display, with great colour accuracy and brilliant contrast.

The design isn't going to turn any heads, but that's the point, it's sleek and professional, while still having enough power to render 4K videos - and it can happily handle a bit of gaming on the side, too. To top it all off, it's reasonably priced, too.

Apple MacBook Air 15-inch

The Apple MacBook Air 15-inch takes the winning formula of the standard MacBook Air and scales it up to accommodate a 15.3-inch display. It does this while retaining the slimness and portability the Air-series is known for, it's a win-win.

Elsewhere, you get all the same benefits as the regular M2 MacBook Air, namely fantastic battery life, stellar performance, and Apple's renowned design and build quality.

Apple MacBook Pro M2

The Apple MacBook Pro M2 leaves little to be desired, it's a superbly built laptop with more power than most users will ever need. It'll chomp through creative workloads faster than most, and it'll do it for a long time, with brilliant battery life relative to the performance.

The Liquid Retina XDR display is stunning, with category-leading brightness and excellent accuracy. Sure, this laptop doesn't come cheap, but it does plenty to justify its price tag.

Asus Zenbook 15 OLED

The Asus Zenbook 15 OLED is a lovely thin and light laptop with a gorgeous OLED display and plenty of horsepower for creative tasks. The model we tested comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7735U, 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD

This laptop impressed us with its sturdy build and lightweight chassis, which is even lighter than the MacBook Air, though you won't get quite the same battery life. That's simply because OLED screens draw a lot of power, but it's a tradeoff that may be worthwhile, with a screen that looks this good.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 uses the same chassis and display as its predecessor, but that's no issue when they look and feel as good as this. Simply put, the Surface Laptop 5 offers the best fit and finish of any Windows machine that we've tested, it's luxurious through and through.

The fifth-generation model gets an upgrade to Intel's 12th-Gen processors, and that means you can expect videos to render faster and the battery to last slightly longer. Crucially, it's the first Surface Laptop to support Thunderbolt 4, so you can connect to a wide array of high-end accessories.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro

The Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro is a large 16-inch notebook with an extremely slim and lightweight design. When you open it up, you'll find a gorgeous 3K OLED panel, accompanied by the best speakers that we've ever heard on a Windows laptop.

If you like big trackpads, this is the model for you, housing one of the largest that we've ever seen. It also has a great keyboard and ample power for light creative tasks. It's a solid machine on all fronts.

How the EE Pocket-lint Awards judging works

The winner for the Best Laptop category is decided by the Pocket-lint team, along with a panel of expert judges from publications across the industry. Following a rigorous scoring process, the Best Laptop winner for 2023 will be announced at an in-person event on 9 November 2023, along with the winners from the other 20 categories.

A Product of the Year winner will also be announced, chosen from the winners of the 21 categories. On the night, we will be announcing the results on the Pocket-lint Twitter handle as they unfold and there will also be a feature detailing the winners once the Awards are over.