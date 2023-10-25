The 20th annual Pocket-lint Awards, celebrates the best devices and products across 21 categories from smartphones to cameras.

Each of the categories has six nominations within it, all of which we have been reviewed by us in full at some point during the last 12 months. The Best Flagship Phone category is all about the most desirable phones offering the greatest features. The shortlisted nominees for Best Flagship Phone 2023 are:

You can click on each of the titles above to read our full reviews on each nomination, which will give you an idea as to why they have been nominated. We've also popped a short verdict for each below to give you a quick summary of what we loved about them.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

The latest phone from Apple brings more power and a tweaked design, but most of the interest is in the new camera on the rear and the charging port on the bottom. Yes, there's now a USB-C connection, meaning more convenience and more capability.

But there's also a refined camera, offering greater zoom and improved performance, making this big screen phone one of the top choices from 2023. This model also sets itself apart from the regular 15 Pro thanks to that telephoto lens, so there's a lot working in Apple's favour here.

Asus Zenfone 10

When it comes to compact flagship phones, the Zenfone 10 delivers. It packs in the latest hardware, so has plenty of power, a great display and a good main camera.

But the smaller form factor means it fits better into pockets and hands, while also being more affordable than larger rivals. Once you've had this phone in your hand, you might decide that it's worth moving to something smaller.

Google Pixel 8 Pro

The Pixel leads with an AI-driven camera, offering some unique editing functions in Magic Editor, while maintaining the stellar quality that Pixel is known for. This is now a more powerful phone with an outstanding display and that comes through in the daily performance.

It helps that the finish is also improved making for a flagship phone that's worthy of attention and better looking that ever before.

OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus settled on one flagship phone in 2023 - and what a phone it is. A great display, excellent performance and a great camera are all pulled together by OnePlus' attention to detail in the software, leaving you with a package that feels well optimised.

It's also great value for money, giving you that flagship experience for a little less cash. OnePlus might not be getting the attention that it once used to, but it still knows how to make a great phone.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra packs in loads of cameras, loads of screen space, loads of power and that Samsung One UI that has loads of features. Then there's the S Pen that slots into the body bringing a further range of functions.

Samsung shoots for the stars with the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it's one of the most loved phones of the year - truly flagship quality. Samsung's phone line has been boosted with solid updates, so if you go opt for the Ultra, you know you'll get 5 years of software updates for it.

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Another phone that impresses with its value for money is the Xiaomi 13 Pro. A great display sits on the front, but it's the 120W wired charging that many will appreciate, fully charging the phone in 20 minutes. There are some quirks from MIUI, but on the whole, you get a decent phone.

The camera is also competitive, rounding out a package for a smartphone that might not be the first to pop into your head, but is worthy of your attention.

How the Pocket-lint Awards judging works

The winner for the Best Flagship Phone category is decided by the Pocket-lint team, along with a panel of expert judges from publications across the industry. Following a vigorous scoring process, the Best Flagship Phone winner for 2023 will be announced at an in-person event on 9 November 2023, along with the winners from the other 20 categories.

A Product of the Year winner will also be announced, chosen from the winners of the 21 categories and a winner of the EE Superfast Award will also be revealed at the event. On the night, we will be announcing the results on the Pocket-lint Twitter handle as they unfold and there will also be a feature detailing the winners once the Awards are over.