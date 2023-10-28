Pocket-lint has been around for two decades and our Awards that celebrate the best tech within a range of categories aren't too far behind that milestone either. There are 21 categories for the Pocket-lint Awards 2023, ranging from smartphones and smartwatches to headphones and laptops. Each category has six nominations within it, which have been decided by the Pocket-lint team as the best six products we have reviewed in full within that category over the last year.

The Fitness Tech category is one we changed from fitness trackers in 2022 in order to acknowledge and commend a wider range of technology that plays a key role in fitness. The Fitness Tech category is therefore a pretty exciting one, with everything from fitness equipment and platforms to fitness tracking devices. The shortlisted nominees for Best Fitness Tech 2023 are:

You can click on the links above to read our full review on each of these exceptional fitness device nominations, to help you understand what we loved about them, what they did well and why they have been nominated for the Pocket-lint Awards 2023. We've also spun up some short verdicts below to give you a brief rundown of why they deserve their nomination for the Best Fitness Tech category.

Carv

Carv

Carv delivers a whole new level of ski-tracking, drilling down into details that no watch can offer. From the data gathered and Carv's clever interpretation, there's a whole world of coaching and feedback there to make you a better skier. The best part is that this isn't a militant skiing regime, and you can take from it want you want.

It provides an impetus to get better at a sport many people considering a device like this are likely to love. There's so much polish and so much precision in Carv, it's hard not to recommend it to anyone feeling as though their skiing is "good enough". It probably is good enough - but Carv could make it so much better.

Hydrow Wave

The Hydrow Wave is smaller and lighter than the original Hydrow and we were huge fans of its more compact and slimline design. The colour options are great, it's comfortable to use and the ability to store it upright is genuinely useful and very easy to do.

There is a plethora of content on offer, stunning scenery and great form tuition that helps you get the most out of rowing overall. We loved the Hydrow Wave for the same reason we love Peloton - it makes it so incredibly simple to do exercise and there is an awful lot to be said for that.

Ultrahuman Ring AIR

The Ultrahuman Ring AIR succeeds in being a smart ring that you can wear day and night, while packing in an array of sensors that can match the level of metrics on offer from its obvious clear rival - Oura Ring. There are more than a few passing resemblances to Oura's Ring here, particularly with the app, though the lack of a subscription cost attached to it gives the AIR extra appeal.

There's a plain matte black look on offer for a simple design and this device is cheaper than the Oura Ring Gen 3 too, resulting in a ring that can rival the current best in the smart ring business on most fronts.

Peloton Bike+

Pocket-lint

The Peloton Bike+ isn't a new device, but we still consider it to be one of the best in class and therefore, it has been nominated in this category for continuing to deliver. It is a superbly built piece of kit, it's super quiet in operation, and it offers very engaging content alongside some brilliant features.

The classes are great, the screen is huge, as well as lovely and bright, and the hassle-free approach of being able to just hop on and do a workout is what makes Peloton truly special. The Peloton Bike+ is a premium piece of kit with an undeniably premium price tag, but it's also an outstanding bit of kit that delivers an exceptional experience.

Wahoo Kickr Bike Shift

The Kickr Bike Shift may have only recently entered the indoor bike race, but it manoeuvred itself straight to the front of the bunch and pushes the competition in terms of value for money and features.

In apps like Zwift and RGT it works exactly as you want it to, and with its muscular design alongside the always-ready ease of a dedicated training bike that's dialled in to your race fit, it's a superb indoor bike that makes you want to ride it.

Whoop 4.0

Whoop 4.0 is an interesting device and for those who want more information on their sleep and recovery, it comes recommended. We loved that it shows you your heart rate through sleep, not just the zones, and having a device that's physically more compact and easier to sleep in is an inherent advantage - as long as recovery is your primary interest, rather than sport training.

Whoop blends into the background, a lifestyle coach designed to feedback on your rest and recovery, guide you to better sleep habits and to make better choices. It's not a replacement for a smartwatch or a fitness tracker, but for those wanting something obtrusive, the Whoop is an interesting choice.

How the Pocket-lint Awards judging works

The winner for the Best Fitness Tech category is decided by the Pocket-lint team, along with a panel of expert judges from other publications across the industry. Following a vigorous scoring process, the Best Fitness Tech winner for 2023 will be announced at an in-person event on 9 November 2023, along with the winners from the other 20 categories.

A Product of the Year winner will also be announced, chosen from the winners of the 21 categories and a winner of the New EE Superfast Award will also be revealed at the event. On the night, we will announce the results on the Pocket-lint Twitter handle as they unfold and there will also be a feature detailing the winners once the Awards are over too.