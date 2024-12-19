2024 has been an exciting year in the world of technology, from AI-infused gadgets, to tons of excellent video games, and everything in between. At Pocket-lint, we've carefully considered the full breadth of consumer electronics on the market. After deliberating, we've come up with an all-encompassing list of our top products of the year, as voted on by our team of experts. Read on to discover which 2024 devices stand particularly above the rest in our eyes.

Best smartphone

iPhone 16 Pro

This year's Pro iPhone is an incremental upgrade unless you're into smartphone photography, and at this point, who isn't? The addition of Photography Styles completely changed the phone photography game as far as the iPhone is concerned, allowing users to make every photo truly their own. Do you hate those blown-out HDR highlights? Don't worry, turn down the tone option. Maybe you want a retro look? That's possible with a few quick swipes, too.

Other upgrades include Apple's powerful A18 chip and, of course, the Camera Control button (which Apple really doesn't want you to call a button). Overall, the iPhone 16 Pro is a solid smartphone package, especially if you're into mobile photography.

iPhone 16 Pro Apple's iPhone 16 Pro line features a few notable upgrades over last year's iPhone 15 Pro, including a dedicated camera button, a new A18 Pro chip, a bigger screen, and several AI-powered Apple Intelligence features. $1000 at Apple $1000 at Best Buy

Runner-up: iPhone 16

iPhone 16 This year's iPhone 16 line blurs the line between the "Pro" and the base-level iPhone by offering a new camera button and the Action Button, alongside the A18 chip and support for Apple Intelligence AI features. $800 at Apple $830 at Best Buy

Best folding phone

Galaxy Z Flip 6

The Galaxy Z Flip 6's folding screen might not have a practical purpose beyond making the device slightly smaller, but it sure is cool. Snapping it closed is just so satisfying. This year's key upgrades include a faster chip, Galaxy AI features, and a more squared-off, refined design with minimized bezels.

The foldable also remains far cheaper than the Galaxy Z Fold 6, putting it squarely within reach of a lot of people. As far as foldable smartphones go, Samsung's cuter foldable is the complete package this year.

Galaxy Z Flip 6 Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 doesn't mess with a good thing, but does come with a larger battery, better cameras, and more RAM to make your overall foldable experience smoother. $1100 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy $1100 at Samsung

Runner-up: Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Pixel 9 Pro Fold $1500 $1800 Save $300 Google's Pixel 9 Pro Fold aims to solve the original Pixel Fold's key issues thanks to its thinner and lighter design, Tensor G4 chip and more fluid hinge. Its larger 8-inch inner display is flanked by smaller and more symmetrical bezels. $1800 at Google $1500 at Amazon

Runner-up: Honor Magic V3

Honor Magic V3 Honor's latest book-style foldable phone is incredibly thin and light -- more so than many slab-style devices. The device also comes with tons of AI goodies, as well as Google's new Circle to Search feature. $2234 at Honor

Best tablet

iPad Pro (2024)

This year's high-end iPad featured the most significant redesign to the iPad Pro in years. Along with the powerful M4 chip, the iPad Pro (2024) is incredibly thin -- seriously, it's mind-blowing when you're holding it in your hand. This makes even the bigger 13-inch version of the M4 iPad Pro feel smaller than it actually is.

The addition of the glare-resistant nano-texture display and its revamped Magic Keyboard are also stellar. It might be pricey, but it's difficult not to be impressed by the iPad Pro (2024).

iPad Pro 11-inch (M4) $900 $1000 Save $100 The smaller display sized version of Apple's most powerful iPad. This new iPad Pro packs a punch with its PC-class M4 processing package, an impressively thin chassis, and an excellent OLED display panel. $1000 at Apple $900 at Amazon

Runner-up: iPad mini (2024)

iPad mini (2024) Apple's 7th generation miniature-sized iPad, complete with an A17 Pro chip for full-fledged Apple Intelligence support. Its compact size makes it ideal for mobile gaming and for reading ebooks and documents. $500 at Apple $484 at Walmart $480 at Amazon

Best earbuds

AirPods 4

This year, the lines between the AirPods Pro and AirPods blurred significantly. The new AirPods 4 with ANC features active noise cancellation, improved audio quality that rivals Apple's high-end wireless earbuds, and most importantly, a comfortable design. The wireless earbuds basically the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) without an in-ear design.

Apple's AirPods 4 are an all-around solid wireless earbud package and arguably the top option for most iPhone users.

AirPods 4 with ANC The 4th gen AirPods feature Active Noise Cancelation and pack an upgraded audio punch. The new H2 chip and improved acoustic architecture improve sound quality compared to the previous generation. $130 at Apple $130 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy

Runner-up: Nothing Ear (a)

Nothing Ear (a) $77 $100 Save $23 The Nothing Ear (a) is a budget-friendly pair of earbuds that pack premium features like ANC at a budget-friendly price and a memorable pop of color. They also offer ChatGPT integration for Nothing phones. $77 at Nothing $100 at Amazon

Best headphones

Sonos Ace

Sonos' first entry into the headphone space is a solid one (let's just ignore the botched new Sonos app release they're tied to). The headphones feature a sleek design, a great sound profile, and excellent battery life. Other notable features include excellent ANC and transparency modes, as well as the ability to swap audio to your Sonos sound system easily.

As long as you can swallow their expensive price tag, the Sonos Ace are an excellent pair of wireless headphones.

Sonos Ace $345 $450 Save $105 Sonos hasn't quite aced its first attempt at a headphone, but it's one of the best first-generation products released in a long time. Sonos fans may be disappointed that it doesn't do more within the ecosystem, but reviewed on its own merits, it could be worth your money. $450 at Best Buy $345 at Walmart

Runner-up: Sony WH-CH720N

Sony WH-CH720N $88 $100 Save $12 The Sony WH-CH720N's are a solid pair of headphones, especially considering the price. They boast a lightweight form factor along with a premium-grade audio quality and ANC capabilities. $90 at Best Buy $88 at Walmart

Best smartwatch

Apple Watch Series 10

The Apple Watch Series 10 might look a lot like the Apple Watch Series 9 at first glance, but there are a lot of upgrades this year. The smartwatch features a sprawling display, audio playback through its internal speaker, and it's both noticeably thinner and lighter than the Series 9.

Other key upgrades include the new S10 chip and a 2,000-nit display that makes the screen easier to view under direct sunlight. If you plan to upgrade your Apple Watch this year, the Series 10 is a solid wearable.

Apple Watch Series 10 $380 $430 Save $50 The Series 10 is Apple's thinnest Apple Watch yet. It also features the company's largest smartwatch screen to date, allowing the device to display more text and a bigger keyboard for typing. Battery life still comes in at the 18-hour mark. $400 at Apple $380 at Amazon

Runner-up: Garmin Fēnix 8