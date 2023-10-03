The annual Pocket-lint Awards are back for 2023! Celebrating the best tech from the past 12 months, the Pocket-lint Awards are amongst the longest-running consumer technology awards in the industry and 2023 is special - because it's also Pocket-lint's 20th anniversary. The Pocket-lint Awards will take place on Thursday 9 November 2023 at a location in Central London and they will celebrate the best products we've seen over the course of the last year.
What you need to know about the Pocket-lint Awards longlist nominations
Below you'll find the longlist nominations for the Awards. This is drawn from the products we've seen and reviewed over the past year. To qualify for nomination, the product needs to have been seen by Pocket-lint. The longlist will cover many devices under consideration before narrowing it down to a shortlist prior to final judging in November.
The longlist is a live list - and we will continue to add to it as we review more devices, aiming to ensure that the award-winning products include as many as we can from 2023 launches. The longlist will also include some devices considered best in class from previous years - if they're still the best you can buy, then that's what we'll recognise. If your product or brand isn't included, now is the time to ensure that the Pocket-lint team has had access to it, to ensure it can be included - but the shortlist deadline is drawing close, so you'll have to be fast.
Pocket-lint Awards 2022 longlist nominations
All of the nominated products below have been seen by the Pocket-lint team and are being considered for the shortlist that will be announced later in October. This is a live list as we mentioned, so additional products, services or devices might still be added, right up to the announcement of the shortlist, to cover as much of the market as possible.
Best Camera
The best camera from the world of action, compact, mirrorless, and DSLR.
- Canon EOS R100
- Canon EOS R6 Mark II
- Canon EOS R7
- Canon EOS R8
- DJI Osmo Action 4
- Fujifilm X-S20
- Fujifilm X-T5
- Insta 360 Go 3
- Panasonic Lumix S5II
- Panasonic Lumix S5IIX
- Sony A6700
- Sony A7C R
- Sony ZV-1 II
- Sony ZV-1F
- Sony ZV-E1
Best Car
Showcasing the best electric and future technology on the road.
- Abarth 500e
- BMW iX1
- Citroën ë-C4 X
- Honda e-Ny1
- Hyundai Ioniq 6
- Jeep Avenger
- Lexus RZ 450e
- Mercedes EQS SUV
- MG4 EV
- Rolls-Royce Spectre
- VW ID.3
Best Fitness Tech
Rewarding devices for active people.
- Carv
- Hydrow Wave
- Peloton Bike+
- Sky Live
- Ultrahuman Ring Air
- Wahoo Elemnt Roam V2
- Wahoo Kickr V6
- Whoop 4.0
Best Flagship Phone
The leading smartphones on the market.
- Apple iPhone 15
- Apple iPhone 15 Plus
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro
- Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
- Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate
- Asus Zenfone 10
- Honor Magic 5 Pro
- Huawei P60 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- OnePlus 11 5G
- RedMagic 8 Pro
- RedMagic 8S Pro
- Samsung Galaxy S23
- Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy S23+
- Sony Xperia 1 V
- Vivo V27 Pro
- Vivo X90 Pro
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
Best Mid-range Phone
The greatest handsets for a cut of the cash.
- Fairphone 5
- Google Pixel 7a
- Nothing Phone (2)
- Poco F5 Pro
- Poco X5 Pro
- Redmi Note 12 Pro+
- Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
- Vivo V27
Best Folding Phone
A new entry for 2023, recognising the growth of folding phones.
- Google Pixel Fold
- Huawei Mate X3
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Oppo Find N2 Flip
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
- Tecno Phantom V Fold
Best Game
The best game available on console, PC or mobile.
- Advance Wars 1+2
- Amored Core 6
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Dead Island 2
- Dead Space
- Diablo 4
- Final Fantasy 16
- Fire Emblem Engage
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Midnight Suns
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Need for Speed Unbound
- Octopath Traveler 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Street Fighter 6
- WWE 2K23
Best Gaming / VR Device
Our pick of the best consoles and VR headsets.
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- Meta Quest Pro
- ROG Ally
- Sony DualSense Edge
- Sony PlayStation 5
- Sony PSVR2
- Varjo Aero
- Valve Steam Deck
- Xbox Series X
Best Gaming Laptop
The top laptops for playing games.
- Acer Chromebook 516 GE
- Acer Predator Helios 16
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 17
- Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16
- Asus Zephyrus G14
- HP Omen 16
- Lenovo LOQ 15
- Razor Blade 14
- Razor Blade 16
Best Tablet / 2-in-1
Our top tablet and 2-in-1 device of the year.
- Amazon Fire Max 11
- Apple iPad Pro 12.9
- Dell XPS 2-in-1
- Google Pixel Tablet
- Lenovo Tab Extreme
- Microsoft Surface Pro 9
- OnePlus Pad
- Oppo Pad Air
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
- Xiaomi Pad 6
Best Laptop
Keeping it mobile, keeping it smart.
- Acer Chromebook Vero 514
- Acer Swift GO 14
- Apple MacBook Air 15in
- Apple MacBook Pro M2
- Asus Zenbook 15 OLED
- Asus Zenbook Pro 14 OLED
- Asus Zenbook S 13
- Dell XPS 17
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 5
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360
Best Headphones
The best for immersing you in sound when on the go.
Best In-Ear Headphones
Whether sporty, true wireless, or neckband.
- Apple Airpods USB-C
- B&W Pi7 S2
- Beats Studio Buds+
- Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II
- Campfire Audio Orbit
- Final ZE8000
- JLabs JBuds Mini
- Nothing ear (2)
- Nothing ear (stick)
- OnePlus Buds Pro 2
- Sony WF-1000 XM5
- Sony WF-C700N
- Technics EH-AZ80
- UE Fits
Best Smart Home Device
Home security, robot vacuums, and more.
- Apple Homepod (2nd gen)
- Arlo Pro 5
- Govee AI Gaming Sync Box
- Govee Light Curtain
- iRobot Roomba Combo J7+
- Nanoleaf 4D Lightstrip kit
- Philips Hue Festavia
- Philips Hue Go Portable Lamp
- Ring Battery Doorbell Plus
- Roborock S8 Pro Ultra
- Segway Navimow
- Ultion Nuki
Best Smartwatch
When style and features beyond fitness tracking are key.
- Apple Watch Series 9
- Apple Watch Ultra 2
- Fitbit Inspire 3
- Garmin Fenix 7 Pro
- Garmin Approach S70
- Garmin Epix Pro 2nd Gen
- Garmin Forerunner 965
- Garmin Marq (Gen 2)
- Huawei Watch GT 4
- Huawei Watch Ultimate
- Mobvoi Ticwatch Pro 5
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Best Speaker
The best-sounding at-home or on-the-go audio devices.
- Cleer Scene
- House of Marley Get Together 2
- JBL Boombox 3
- LG Xboom 360
- Marshall Acton III
- Marshall Middleton
- Sonos Era 100
- Sonos Era 300
- Sonos Move 2
- Triangle Borea BR03
- Ultimate Ears Epicboom
Best Soundbar
The best kit dedicated to improving your TV's audio experience.
- Bose Smart Soundbar 600
- Denon DHT-S517
- JBL Bar 1300
- Polk MagniFI Mini AX
- Samsung HW-Q990C
- Sennheiser Ambeo Soundbar Mini
- Sony HT-A3000
Best Music Streaming Service
The service that offers the best music experience online.
Best Streaming Device
The devices to deliver the best streaming services.
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
- Apple TV 4K
- Google Chromecast with Google TV
- Roku Streaming Stick 4K
- Sky Q
- Sky Stream
Best TV Streaming Service
The service that offer the best TV and movie experience.
Best TV
The leading televisions on the market.
- LG C3 OLED
- LG G3 OLED
- Philips OLED+907
- Samsung QN900C
- Samsung QN95C
- Samsung S90C
- Samsung S95C
- TCL C845K
Product of the Year
The Product of the Year is a unique award decided on by the judges and announced for the first time during the presentation.
How we pick the winners
The Pocket-lint team has reviewed a huge number of products over the last year - with yet more still to come - and the very best are included in this longlist, which will be curated into a final shortlist for towards the end of October 2022.
That shortlist will then go to an elite panel of judging experts in the UK and a wider list of judging experts around the world, including the Pocket-lint team.
The winners will be announced at the event on Thursday 9 November 2023, as well as via our social channels and media partners.
When are the Pocket-lint Awards 2023?
The Pocket-lint Awards have started, with nominations already underway, drawn from the products we have reviewed over the past year. Here are the key dates that you need to know*:
- 3 October - Longlist announced detailing all the possible contenders for this year's awards.
- 23 October - Shortlist announced.
- 9 November - Winners announced at our physical event.
On Thursday 9 November 2023 you can follow the Pocket-lint Twitter handle for live announcements of the winners as our Editor, Chris Hall, reveals them on stage.
*The long and shortlist dates might be subject to change without notice.
What are the Pocket-lint Awards?
The Pocket-lint Awards are held annually and look to reward devices that are best in class. Over the years, these awards have honoured products across a range of categories from companies such as Apple, Samsung, Tesla, Huawei, and many more.
There are 21 individual categories in total, including Best Game, Best Camera, Best Flagship Phone, Best Smartwatch, Best TV, and more. We will also award an overall Product of the Year. You can find previous Product of the Year winners right here.
Each category is voted by the Pocket-lint team and by select industry judges that are experts in their fields.