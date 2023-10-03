The annual Pocket-lint Awards are back for 2023! Celebrating the best tech from the past 12 months, the Pocket-lint Awards are amongst the longest-running consumer technology awards in the industry and 2023 is special - because it's also Pocket-lint's 20th anniversary. The Pocket-lint Awards will take place on Thursday 9 November 2023 at a location in Central London and they will celebrate the best products we've seen over the course of the last year.

What you need to know about the Pocket-lint Awards longlist nominations

Below you'll find the longlist nominations for the Awards. This is drawn from the products we've seen and reviewed over the past year. To qualify for nomination, the product needs to have been seen by Pocket-lint. The longlist will cover many devices under consideration before narrowing it down to a shortlist prior to final judging in November.

The longlist is a live list - and we will continue to add to it as we review more devices, aiming to ensure that the award-winning products include as many as we can from 2023 launches. The longlist will also include some devices considered best in class from previous years - if they're still the best you can buy, then that's what we'll recognise. If your product or brand isn't included, now is the time to ensure that the Pocket-lint team has had access to it, to ensure it can be included - but the shortlist deadline is drawing close, so you'll have to be fast.

Pocket-lint Awards 2022 longlist nominations

All of the nominated products below have been seen by the Pocket-lint team and are being considered for the shortlist that will be announced later in October. This is a live list as we mentioned, so additional products, services or devices might still be added, right up to the announcement of the shortlist, to cover as much of the market as possible.

Best Camera

The best camera from the world of action, compact, mirrorless, and DSLR.

Best Car

Showcasing the best electric and future technology on the road.

Best Fitness Tech

Rewarding devices for active people.

Best Flagship Phone

The leading smartphones on the market.

Best Mid-range Phone

The greatest handsets for a cut of the cash.

Best Folding Phone

A new entry for 2023, recognising the growth of folding phones.

Best Game

The best game available on console, PC or mobile.

Best Gaming / VR Device

Our pick of the best consoles and VR headsets.

Best Gaming Laptop

The top laptops for playing games.

Best Tablet / 2-in-1

Our top tablet and 2-in-1 device of the year.

Best Laptop

Keeping it mobile, keeping it smart.

Best Headphones

The best for immersing you in sound when on the go.

Best In-Ear Headphones

Whether sporty, true wireless, or neckband.

Best Smart Home Device

Home security, robot vacuums, and more.

Best Smartwatch

When style and features beyond fitness tracking are key.

Best Speaker

The best-sounding at-home or on-the-go audio devices.

Best Soundbar

The best kit dedicated to improving your TV's audio experience.

Best Music Streaming Service

The service that offers the best music experience online.

Best Streaming Device

The devices to deliver the best streaming services.

Best TV Streaming Service

The service that offer the best TV and movie experience.

Best TV

The leading televisions on the market.

Product of the Year

The Product of the Year is a unique award decided on by the judges and announced for the first time during the presentation.

How we pick the winners

The Pocket-lint team has reviewed a huge number of products over the last year - with yet more still to come - and the very best are included in this longlist, which will be curated into a final shortlist for towards the end of October 2022.

That shortlist will then go to an elite panel of judging experts in the UK and a wider list of judging experts around the world, including the Pocket-lint team.

The winners will be announced at the event on Thursday 9 November 2023, as well as via our social channels and media partners.

When are the Pocket-lint Awards 2023?

The Pocket-lint Awards have started, with nominations already underway, drawn from the products we have reviewed over the past year. Here are the key dates that you need to know*:

3 October - Longlist announced detailing all the possible contenders for this year's awards.

23 October - Shortlist announced.

9 November - Winners announced at our physical event.

On Thursday 9 November 2023 you can follow the Pocket-lint Twitter handle for live announcements of the winners as our Editor, Chris Hall, reveals them on stage.

*The long and shortlist dates might be subject to change without notice.

What are the Pocket-lint Awards?

The Pocket-lint Awards are held annually and look to reward devices that are best in class. Over the years, these awards have honoured products across a range of categories from companies such as Apple, Samsung, Tesla, Huawei, and many more.

There are 21 individual categories in total, including Best Game, Best Camera, Best Flagship Phone, Best Smartwatch, Best TV, and more. We will also award an overall Product of the Year. You can find previous Product of the Year winners right here.

Each category is voted by the Pocket-lint team and by select industry judges that are experts in their fields.