The 20th annual Pocket-lint Awards are here, and we're celebrating the best products and services across 21 categories that include everything from cameras to streaming platforms.

The Pocket-lint team has reviewed every nomination in the last 12 months, and there are six excellent products that have made it through to the shortlist, to be considered for the grand prize. These handsets all bring flagship features to an affordable price bracket, and while the competition is stiffer than ever, these are the models that impressed us the most.

Best Mid-range Phone 2023 nominee shortlist:

Google Pixel 7a

The Google Pixel 7a is the perfect option for those enticed by Google's flagship offerings, but who aren't willing to part with quite so much cash. It offers many of the same benefits including the stock Android experience and excellent computational photography.

There's plenty of power on offer here, and decent battery life, too. It even has the signature pixel look, with the metallic visor running across the rear of the phone. What's more, this visor doesn't stick out nearly as much as it does on Google's pricier devices, making it much easier to slip in and out of your pocket.

Honor 90

The Honor 90 brings surprisingly powerful performance, along with a stunning screen that gives flagships a run for their money. The camera setup is decent, too, offering a whopping 200MP resolution on its main sensor, should you need it.

It's also a speedy charger, and its 66W brick will charge you from empty to over 50 per cent in 20 minutes, or get you up to 20 per cent in just 5 minutes. That's something that we've yet to see matched by the biggest brands in the business.

Motorola Edge 40

The Motorola Edge 40 is an upper mid-ranger with very few compromises. It offers rock-solid performance, a nice clean operating system and speedy 68W fast charging. It also looks great, donning an attractive vegan leather rear in three different colours.

The cameras aren't likely to knock your socks off, but they're very respectable, and the excellent video stabilisation adds to the appeal. To top it all off, the display is great with a smooth 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support.

Nothing Phone (2)

The Nothing Phone (2) stands out as one of the most eye-catching and uniquely designed phones on the market today. The illuminated Glyph interface needs no introduction at this point, but the rest of the phone oozes style too, even the operating system is themed match this phone's unusual aesthetic.

When it comes to power, there's plenty on offer, thanks to the use of a last-generation flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Battery life is solid, and the display is great, the only thing that isn't quite flagship-level is the cameras - but they're still good enough for most people.

Poco F5 Pro

The Poco F5 Pro brings with it a stunning large and high-resolution display, along with excellent performance from the last-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. If you're looking for a top-notch gaming experience that doesn't break the bank, this is one of the best value options available today.

It also supports 30W wireless charging, which is a real rarity in its price range, and there's 67W wired charging when you need to top up fast. The only area that's lacking is the cameras, but if you're not too bothered about photography, the Poco F5 will astonish you with what it can do for the money.

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G

There's a reason that Samsung is one of the most popular brands on the market, it makes excellent phones, and the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is no exception. The standout feature is the large, bright and vibrant display, but the A54 has plenty to offer besides.

Battery life is another strong area for this device, and it's able to make it two days on a single charge if you use it conservatively. The camera setup is solid, too, and there are hints of the image processing magic that the Galaxy S-series does so well.

How the Pocket-lint Awards judging works

The winner for the Best Mid-range Phone category is decided by the Pocket-lint team, along with a panel of expert judges from publications across the industry. Following a rigorous scoring process, the Best Mid-range Phone 2023 will be announced at an in-person event on 9 November 2023, along with the winners from the other 20 categories.

A Product of the Year winner will also be announced, chosen from the winners of the 21 categories will also be revealed at the event. On the night, we will announce the results on the Pocket-lint Twitter handle as they unfold, and there will also be a feature here on Pocket-lint detailing the winners once the Awards are over.