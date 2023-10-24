The 20th annual Pocket-lint Awards is upon us, and we're celebrating the best products and services across 21 categories, including everything from smartphones to streaming platforms.

The Pocket-lint team has reviewed every nomination in the last 12 months, and there are six excellent products that have made the shortlist to be considered for the grand prize. All types of cameras are up for consideration, including action cameras and compacts, but it just so happens that our favourite devices this year are all mirrorless cameras.

Here are the shortlisted nominees for Best Camera 2023:

Canon EOS R6 Mark II

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is an exceptional full-frame body that's suited to photographers and video makers alike. It has some of its class's fastest burst shooting capabilities, excellent video specifications, fast and reliable autofocus, and Canon's renowned colour science.

Canon has a lot of excellent full-frame cameras in its lineup, but the R6 Mark II quickly cemented itself as our favourite thanks to its blend of performance and pricing. It's the Goldilocks camera and a true hybrid performer.

Fujifilm X-T5

The Fujifilm X-T5 is a photographic powerhouse with retro charm. It's not just about the look and feel of this vintage shooter, though; it has impressive IBIS and autofocus tracking, with high-resolution capture in both stills and video.

It's obviously geared towards photographers primarily, but its video specs might surprise you, offering up to 6.2K recording in 10-bit 4:2:2. If you crave the look and feel of an old-school film camera but don't want to sacrifice an ounce of performance to get it, then the X-T5 demands your attention.

Nikon Z8

The Nikon Z8 is a professional body that can handle anything. Its speedy stacked sensor enables blazing-fast burst shooting with 47.5MP stills and can shoot RAW video at a staggering 8K 60fps.

No matter your subject or shooting style, there's a good chance that the Nikon Z8 is up to the task. It just does everything exceptionally well. It may not come cheap, but it justifies that price.

Panasonic Lumix S5IIX

Panasonic has released some great cameras in 2023, but the S5IIX might be the most impressive of them all. It offers an astonishing amount of high-end video features like internal ALL-I and ProRes 422 HQ recording, along with fast and reliable autofocus and exceptional IBIS. All for a very reasonable price.

It's one of the few full-frame mirrorless bodies to support shooting directly to an external SSD. This saves money compared to using CFexpress and makes the workflow easier when offloading the weighty codecs that the S5IIX supports. It's also possibly the only fully blacked-out camera on the market, which adds to the cool factor.

Sony A6700

The Sony A6700 is a compact APS-C camera with abilities that go well beyond its size. It boasts some of the best autofocus in the business, and thanks to its AI smarts, it can even track insects. The 26MP stills look fantastic, and you can shoot video all the way up to 4K 120fps with a crop or 4K 60fps without.

The A6700 has great hybrid abilities, and its small stature makes it a pleasure to carry around; it's priced quite competitively, too. Not to mention the fact that it's compatible with one of the most robust lens ecosystems available today.

Sony A7C R

The A7C R is another travel-friendly compact body from Sony, but this one houses a whopping 61MP full-frame sensor. If you need the highest-resolution snaps but don't want to carry a massive professional body, this camera stands out from the crowd. Of course, like most Sony cameras, it's excellent at shooting video, too.

The detail simply blew us away that this high-res sensor can capture it's no slouch either, able to produce these detailed images at a rate of 10 frames per second. In video, you can shoot at up to 4k60 in 10-bit 4:2:2 and even oversampled 6.2k with a Super35 crop.

How the Pocket-lint Awards judging works

The winner for the Best Camera category is decided by the Pocket-lint team, along with a panel of expert judges from publications across the industry. Following a rigorous scoring process, the Best Camera winner for 2023 will be announced at an in-person event on 9 November 2023, along with the winners from the other 20 categories.

A Product of the Year winner will also be announced, chosen from the winners of the 21 categories will also be revealed at the event. On the night, we will announce the results on the Pocket-lint Twitter handle as they unfold, and there will also be a feature here on Pocket-lint detailing the winners once the Awards are over.