Summary You can watch Yellowstone seasons 1-4 for free on Pluto TV this weekend, Feb 14-16.

The hit western series stars Kevin Costner, and first premiered in 2018.

There are other westerns available for free on Pluto TV as well, such as A Fistful of Dollars starring Clint Eastwood.

If you're looking for something new to watch for free on Pluto TV this weekend, you're in luck.

Pluto TV has announced that seasons one through four of Yellowstone will be available for free to watch on the platform, but only for this weekend (February 14-16). The critically acclaimed western series first premiered in 2018, and part one of its fifth and final season debuted at the end of 2024. The series stars Hollywood legend Kevin Costner, famous for his roles in popular films such as Field of Dreams and Dances with Wolves.

If you've never seen Yellowstone and have always wanted to check it out, now is the perfect opportunity to do so without spending a dime, courtesy of Pluto TV. Act fast though, because the series will only be available for free on Pluto TV until Monday.

Pluto TV number of users 80 million notable shows The Andy Griffith Show (1960), Sanford and Son, The Twilight Zone, Charmed notable movies Top Gun, Trading Places, Mission Impossible, Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels Expand See at Pluto TV

How to watch Yellowstone on Pluto TV

There are plenty of other westerns to check out too

Getting started on Pluto TV is quick and easy if you've never used it before. Simply download the Pluto TV app on your smart TV or mobile device, or visit the website at pluto.tv. To find Yellowstone, use the search function in the app and look it up. Alternatively, you can check the on-demand tab and locate it under Westerns.

If Yellowstone doesn't satisfy your craving for a good old western, there are plenty of other free options available on Pluto TV, such as A Fistful of Dollars starring Clint Eastwood from 1964, Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained from 2012, and the classic series The Rifleman, which debuted in 1958.

However, if you find yourself enjoying Yellowstone this weekend and want to continue watching it after it leaves Pluto TV on Monday, all seasons of the show are available to stream on Peacock , NBC's streaming service, which starts at $8 a month. Yellowstone season five part two will be streaming on Peacock in March.