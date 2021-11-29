Key Takeaways Pluto TV offers a free and ad-supported streaming experience with a wide range of content.

The platform's selection includes over 200 channels catering to various interests and genres.

Pluto TV differs from other services by curating its content and offering a mix of live channels and on-demand programming.

It can feel like there are just as many streaming services now as there were cable channels back in the day. These services are meant to make our lives easier, not more complicated, but trying to figure out what service has what content can feel like solving a puzzle with missing pieces. Each person will prefer one over another, but it's hard to know which until you actually try it for yourself. Pluto isn't as widely known as Netflix or Hulu, but it might be one you should consider using.

Pluto TV is totally free and runs on almost any device you might have. You will need to deal with ads, but odds are you don't need another monthly subscription added to your bills. Let's take a look at how this service works and what it offers.

Related 8 Fire TV apps for streaming free movies and shows Forget cutting the cord. It's time to cut down your streaming bill. But with these free Fire TV streaming apps, you'll have plenty to watch.

What is Pluto TV?

Out-of-this-world streaming

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Nick Grouf, Pluto TV leveraged his background in creating recommendation engines to build a streaming platform. It originally sourced content from other services like Vimeo and YouTube while partnering with content providers like Funny or Die and RocketJump. Upon acquisition by Viacom in 2019, Pluto TV pivoted to stream video from its numerous brands, including Paramount, Nickelodeon, MTV, and more.

What makes Pluto TV different from streaming services like Netflix and Hulu is that its programming is not "on demand" -- you can't just pick a show and binge-watch it. Instead, it operates like a traditional broadcast or cable network, with each of its over 200 "channels" delivering a pre-scheduled selection of programming. This will definitely be a flashback for people who remember the old days but might bug younger consumers more accustomed to getting what they want when they want it.

Pluto's offerings vary by location. Customers in the United States have access to over 200 different channels, while -- due to licensing rights -- other areas get far fewer. These channels cover just about every niche of content, from news networks like CNN and Court TV, sports including a dedicated NFL channel, and even more niche offerings like a 24/7 Cats channel.

Related 8 Fire TV apps for streaming free movies and shows Forget cutting the cord. It's time to cut down your streaming bill. But with these free Fire TV streaming apps, you'll have plenty to watch.

How to access Pluto TV: Which devices support it?

Where can you watch

Pluto / Pocket-lint

Pluto TV is available through a smart TV or set-top-box app, as well as on iOS and Android devices from their app stores. You can also watch it in a Web browser with no additional downloading. Accessibility is dependent on region, but Pluto TV apps are generally available for the following devices:

Android devices

Apple iOs and iPadOS devices

Android TV

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Roku TVs and streaming boxes

Cox Contour Stream Player

Vizio SmartCast

Meta Quest VR devices

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

webOS smart TVs

Chromecast streaming devices

Windows PCs

There is no account registration or login required to use Pluto TV.

Is Pluto TV really free?

There has to be some catch

Pluto TV / Pocket-lint

All the content is supported by mid-roll advertising.

Yes, Pluto TV is completely free. There's no need to sign up or provide payment information. However, it does include commercials during programming. All the content is supported by mid-roll advertising. You can expect to have your video interrupted by ads about every six or seven minutes, about the same as if you were watching broadcast television.

Does Pluto TV have commercials?

Time for an add break

Pluto TV

Yes, Pluto TV includes ads in its content. The "catch" with Pluto TV is that it is ad-supported, so you'll encounter commercials during your viewing experience. As a free, ad-supported streaming service, Pluto TV provides access to its content without a membership fee but with the inclusion of commercials.

What makes Pluto TV different from other streaming services?

It stands on its own from the other big names

One of the most interesting aspects of Pluto's system is summed up by a catchphrase they use in their marketing: "Programmed By Humans." Instead of using algorithms to tell you what you should watch, the service employs dedicated curators to choose and schedule content. Think about it like a mixtape made for you by a friend versus a playlist auto-generated by Spotify. The human element can find connections between movies and shows, unearth lost treasures, and generally deliver a more unique experience than the purely computer-controlled one that other streamers deliver.

Related Best Amazon Fire TV stick: Seamlessly stream Sick of your smart TV platform? Turn your flatscreen into an Amazon Fire TV with these top streaming sticks.

Is there on-demand content available on Pluto TV?

I want it now

Pluto TV / Pocket-lint

While the vast majority of Pluto TV's content is found on its streaming channels, the service has begun to offer on-demand programming in recent years. That content is primarily focused on their movie library, which spans hundreds of titles and includes huge hits like Titanic and Braveheart. Some TV shows are also available on demand, mostly classics from the 20th century, like The Twilight Zone and The Jerry Springer Show. Yes, we called Jerry a classic and we stand by it. If you're looking for more modern programming, or content made exclusively for the service like Netflix and Hulu have, you won't find it here.

Related Why a Chromecast is the ultimate tool for streaming and casting You can turn any TV into a smart TV with Google's own dongle. It's inexpensive, has a full UI, and lets you stream, cast, and more.

What's available to watch on Pluto TV?

The selection is everything

Pluto TV

It can be a little overwhelming to open Pluto TV for the first time and see everything that the service has sprawled out in front of you. The easiest section to understand is the traditional live channels like MTV, CNN, BET, and the like. Those work pretty much exactly like their cable and broadcast alter egos.

Pluto also has a wide selection of topic-oriented channels (like animals, history, and technology) as well as channels that just show a single series or franchise, like Star Trek or The Walking Dead. There are also seasonal channels -- so look out for Christmas content this winter -- but when other holidays come along, you can expect tailored offerings around them.

Some of my personal favorite Pluto TV channels include:

TokuShoutSu -- giant monster mayhem from Japan with shows like Ultraman, Kamen Rider, and more

70s Cinema -- classic flicks from one of the golden decades in movie history

Xtreme Outdoors -- survival shows from the History Channel

Jeopardy! -- nonstop episodes of the smartest game show ever

The Bob Ross Channel -- 24/7 mellow moods and painting with the beloved public TV artist

Pluto TV also boasts a wide selection of Spanish-language programming as well as music channels.

For on-demand video, content is broken down into on-demand TV series and movies. Both can be sorted by genre. Pluto TV also has a "This Month Only" section for content that is available for a limited time. For the most part, their streaming offerings don't change very often, so you don't have to worry about a show you've been enjoying suddenly vanishing.

Because it's free, Pluto TV is a great way to do some low-effort video streaming. While you might not necessarily find the hottest content, the sheer size of their library and its ease of use make it a solid service to add to your smart TV or streaming device.

Related I found an iOS app that can help you save money on streaming Seasons tracks your streaming subscriptions and shows and lets you know when’s the best time to cancel or subscribe.

What is the downside of Pluto TV?

It can't all be perfect

plutoTV

The primary downside of Pluto TV is its limited on-demand content compared to other live TV services, which often offer a broader range of on-demand shows and movies. Pluto TV offers a variety of channels, including national news and sports, but it does not specifically provide local TV channels.