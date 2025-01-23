Summary Pluto TV is adding a FAST channel from Revry, which offers original LGBTQ+ shows and movies.

The Revry FAST channel is launching before the end of January and will be available in Pluto TV's Entertainment category.

Pluto TV recently removed Pluto 007 and the Godzilla channel, but The Twilight Zone channel is still available.

Paramount's free streaming service, Pluto TV, is well known for its vast lineup of free ad-supporting TV (FAST) channels, and now it has a brand-new FAST channel joining the mix.

Revry, the LGBTQ+ streaming platform, is launching a FAST channel on Pluto TV at the end of January. Once it launches, users will be able to watch several of Revry's original LGBTQ+ shows and movies for free, such as Unconventional and Drag Latina. The channel will also feature sports programming from the International Vogue League, such as Pride Ball and Halloween Ball.

"Partnering with Pluto TV allows us to amplify the diverse voices of the queer community and share our unique, inclusive programming with an even broader audience," said Damian Peliccione, CEO of Revry (via Streamable).

Pluto TV number of users 80 million notable shows The Andy Griffith Show (1960) , Sanford and Son , The Twilight Zone , Charmed notable movies Top Gun , Trading Places , Mission Impossible , Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels Expand See at Pluto TV

Where to find the Revry channel on Pluto TV

Pluto TV is home to hundreds of free channels

Pluto TV

If you want to check out the Revry FAST channel, you'll be able to find it in Pluto TV's Entertainment category once its launches at the end of January. If you've never tried Pluto TV before, it's free to access and is available on smart TVs, mobile devices, and the web. You'll just need to make a free account to be able to start watching.

"Pluto TV is dedicated to delivering diverse and inclusive content that resonates with audiences everywhere, and adding the Revry’s latest premium titles and originals ensures we are delivering on that promise," said Amy Kussener, the Executive Vice President of Pluto TV.

Pluto TV recently said goodbye to several of its popular temporary FAST channels, like Pluto 007 and the Godzilla channel. However, in December, Pluto launched a new 24/7 FAST channel dedicated to 1959's The Twilight Zone Show, that you can check out for free still. If you're a sports fan, there are lots of free live TV channels on Pluto TV you can check out too, like the NFL Channel, MLB Channel, and the Formula 1 Channel.