Summary Pluto TV has removed its 24/7 Godzilla and 007 channels.

The 24/7 Twilight Zone channel is still available.

A notification about when content is leaving soon on Pluto would be a welcome addition to the platform.

Pluto TV is home to many people's favorite free TV channels. However, due to the nature of free ad-supported television (FAST) programming, some of these channels end up being temporary and only available for a limited time.

First spotted by users on Reddit, Pluto TV has removed the 24/7 Godzilla channel and James Bond 007 channel from its platform. When a user navigates to either of the channels, it says it is "no longer available on Pluto TV."

While not confirmed, the removal of the channels is likely tied to the new year and expiring licenses for the movies.

Your changes have been saved Pluto TV number of users 80 million notable shows The Andy Griffith Show (1960) , Sanford and Son , The Twilight Zone , Charmed notable movies Top Gun , Trading Places , Mission Impossible , Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels Expand See at Pluto TV

The 24/7 Twilight Zone channel lives on

Pluto should start notifying users of channel removals

Pluto TV / Pocket-lint

If you're sad to see the Godzilla and 007 channels go, luckily, there are still other options on Pluto TV to consider. Recently, the FAST service launched a 24/7 Twilight Zone channel, which lets users watch the original series whenever they want. The series is filled with many bleak dystopian stories and is a blast from the past worth checking out.

While channels like 007 have come and gone before, it would be nice if Pluto gave users a heads-up when it was planning to remove them from the service. Otherwise, it just leaves people disappointed when they suddenly find their favorite channel gone. Pluto should consider implementing something similar to what Prime Video does when a show or movie is leaving its service soon.

On Prime Video, when you click a movie or show that is leaving soon, it will tell you when. For example, I was watching Goldfinger recently on Prime Video, and when I went to watch it, it told me the exact date and time the film was leaving Prime Video. While it's disappointing to see content come and go on streaming platforms, it's the nature of the business. Though, a simple heads-up would be appreciated.