Pluto TV is a wealth of treasures for anyone who wants to enjoy free entertainment at their fingertips. No more needing to pay for cable to enjoy TV or movies whenever you want. But if you miss cable or think you're going to miss cable , Pluto TV is a free streaming service that mimics what the cable experience is. Pluto TV features a cable-like grid design that helps you scan the different channels to find a live channel to watch. It's just like you're watching cable.

The content on Pluto TV is impressive as there are over 250 live TV channels as well as an extensive library of on-demand movies and TV shows. The live channels are categorized in topics such as news, comedy, classic TV, sci-fi drama, and more. It will be hard for you not to find something that you want to watch, as Pluto TV caters to all kinds of entertainment tastes. Plus, if you don't like something live, the on-demand library is there to pick you up.

Pluto TV is different from some other streaming services as it gives you the opportunity to watch live sports, to an extent. You can watch curated content made for specific Pluto TV channels, meaning that you're seeing content from sports channels that might not be exactly what is on the channel at that moment on cable, but is perhaps a show that was on earlier in the day. Here are some of the best live sports channels on Pluto TV that let you stay up-to-date on what's going on in the sports world.

Pluto TV has a number of different sports channels to choose from, but none show live sports games.

NFL Channel

Pluto TV

The NFL is arguably the most popular league of all the major US sports leagues, commanding eyes on it for three days of the week during the season. NFL Channel is available on Pluto TV and shows curated content, such as classic games, NFL Films series, as well as shows featuring current games and highlights. Whether you're in-season or watching in the offseason, you're able to feel like you're on the gridiron yourself with the amount of coverage available on NFL Channel.

Shows like NFL's Greatest Games and NFL Throwback give you glimpses of what the history of the league is. NFL Daily keeps you in the loop on all that's going on around the league currently. For fantasy football players, the NFL Fantasy Football Show will help you set your lineup that week. NFL Channel will also air games from previous seasons as well as provide you with game previews that highlight what might happen over the weekend.

MLB Channel

Relive some of the best moments in MLB history

Pluto TV

Similar to the NFL Channel, you're able to get in-season content as well as plenty of offseason historical shows that highlight the history of baseball. MLB Channel frequently shows great moments in MLB history in the form of Great Games. This show is special because it takes the massive library of games that the MLB has and brings you back into time to show some of the best the game has offered.

Another popular show is Prime 9, which debates topics like the best right fielders or best shortstops in the history of the game. Produced content like Baseball Seasons highlights some of the most memorable years across the league. You'll also get content from MLB Network, such as MLB Network Countdown, which ranks some of the best moments and plays. There's a lot to love for baseball fans.

NBC Golfpass

Learn the game from the pros

Pluto TV

There are multiple golf channels available on Pluto TV. One of them is the PGA Tour Channel, which provides you with highlights from PGA Tour events, original content, and shows that look at classic tournaments. Another is NBC Golfpass, which is made with the amateur golfer in mind. This is a channel that's main export is golf lessons given to you by the pros. The show Playing Lessons is one of the most frequented shows on the channel and features swing coaches with pros discussing different shots.

This is a valuable show for any golfer attempting to perfect their craft. Golf is such a game of nuance and any tip can help you lower your score. From tournament winners to major champions, the likes Lexi Thompson, Sophia Popov, Charl Schwartzel, and Cameron Champ are just a few of the pros that offer advice. Golf Central is another show that golfers will love as it gives them daily analysis, breaking news, and live looks at what's going on in today's game.

CBS Sports Golazo! Network

The beautiful game comes to you each and every day

Pluto TV

There are multiple soccer channels on PLuto TV as well, such as CBS Sports UEFA Champions League Channel and CBS Sports Golazo! Network. that can give you your fix of footy. But Golazo! has a wider range of programming, covering different leagues across the globe.

You can find both men's and women's soccer on Golazo! with leagues ranging from Argentine Primera Division to the NWSL and Serie A. The Morning Footy show is a daily look at the world of soccer, providing fans with highlights from different continents. Attacking Third breaks down women's soccer and there are live matches from both men's and women's leagues.

DAZN Ringside

Get up close and personal in the ring

Pluto TV

For boxing fans, you probably are clamoring for more matches than you can actually get. Pluto TV offers you DAZN Ringside, which is a look at competitive and high-level boxing. It is boxing all day and features all weight classes, as well as both men's and women's matches.

DAZN is its own boxing platform and this Pluto TV station gives you some of the greatest matches in the platform's hsitory. The main show that you'll see on it is just titled "Boxing" and it is boxing matches in either a half an hour or an hour, depending on how long the actual match went. For anyone who loves boxing, you can through on DAZN Ringside and have you fix all day long.

Formula 1 Channel

One of the most popular growing sports has its own channel

Pluto TV

Once ESPN agreed to a multi-year extension in 2022 to carry Formula 1 racing events, the sport has grown in popularity in the United States. Already a massive ratings getter globally, F1 racing is transfixing to watch because of the high level of skill and danger involved. The races have become celebrity events and the limited racing field has made the drivers celebrities in their own right. Formula 1 Channel on Pluto TV provides analysis and coverage of the highest class of international racing.

The grand prix races that take place all over the world are of interest to so many and F1 Channel gives you looks at the races before and after they take place. Plus, there are highlights of previous races to help you learn more about the history of the sport. You can even go inside the mind of the drivers with shows like Beyond All Limits - Hamilton v Verstappen, which looks at superstars Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton's racing rivalry.