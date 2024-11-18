Key Takeaways Pluto TV is bringing back Pluto 007, offering 24/7 James Bond films.

20 Bond films will air on the channel, but some are missing like Thunderball and Skyfall.

The channel is available now on Pluto TV.

"My name is Bond, James Bond," is one of the most legendary lines in cinema history. For over 60 years, James Bond has graced the silver screen, giving us thrilling spy adventures that will forever stand the test of time. Now, Pluto TV is once again making it easier than ever to watch the British secret agent, and it's all for free.

Paramount's free streaming service, Pluto TV , has announced it is bringing back Pluto 007, a 24/7 James Bond channel. Starting now, you can watch James Bond whenever you like and enjoy his escapades easily and for free by opening the Pluto TV app and navigating to the channel. As a big fan of James Bond myself, I'm over the moon about this and can't wait to put this on in the background all day.

"The action, cars, and shaken (not stirred) martinis of the world’s greatest super spy are now on Pluto TV 007. Watch Sean Connery, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig 24 hours a day, 7 days a week," Pluto 007's channel description reads.

pluto tv number of users 80 million notable shows The Andy Griffith Show , Sanford and Son , The Twilight Zone , Charmed notable movies Top Gun , Trading Places , Mission Impossible , Indiana Jones: Raiders of the Lost Ark Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels Expand See at Pluto TV

Related I made Pluto TV feel like a premium streamer with these 5 tricks The free streamer is easy to use, but these tricks make you feel like you're getting away with something.

Pluto TV has most of the Bond films

Some films are missing, unfortunately

Pluto 007 offers 20 James Bond movies for free with ads -- however there are some notable exceptions. Firstly, 1983's Never Say Never Again starring Sean Connery isn't available, which isn't surprising given the fact it isn't an EON produced Bond film. From Russia with Love and Goldfinger are also not available, which is disappointing, as arguably those are two of the best Connery Bond films in my opinion.

Three of Daniel Craig's Bond films are unfortunately not streaming on the channel also. Casino Royale, Skyfall, and Spectre. It's unclear why these films aren't available. However, the newest Bond film, and Daniel Craig's last, No Time To Die, is streaming on the free channel.

You'll be pleased to hear that all of Roger Moore's Bond films are streaming, including my personal favorite, The Spy Who Loved Me, and all of Timothy Daltons's and Pierce Brosnan's outings as Bond. Dr. No, Thunderball, and You Only Live Twice are the Connery films available. George Lazenby's one and only appearance as Bond in On Her Majesty's Secret Service is also streaming on the channel. For a list of all the films streaming on Pluto 007, scroll down.

Related How I access my local channels on Pluto TV An insane variety of content and local channels all for free? Consider me Pluto TV's number-one fan.

All the Bond films available

Experience 60 years of Bond on Pluto 007

Here is a list of all the James Bond films airing now on Pluto 007 for free:

Dr. No (1962)

Thunderball (1965)

You Only Live Twice (1967)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (1969)

Diamonds Are Forever (1971)

Live and Let Die (1973)

The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977)

Moonraker (1979)

For Your Eyes Only (1981)

Octopussy (1983)

A View to a Kill (1985)

The Living Daylights (1987)

Licence to Kill (1989)

GoldenEye (1995)

Tomorrow Never Dies (1997)

The World Is Not Enough (1999)

Die Another Day (2002)

Quantum of Solace (2008)

No Time to Die (2021)