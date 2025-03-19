Summary Plex has announced it is increasing the price of its Plex Pass to $6 a month and $70 annually. The Lifetime Plex Pass is also increasing from $120 to $250.

Plex says it is raising prices to address "rising costs" and because it needs more resources to deliver its services effectively.

Remote playback (streaming away from home) will now require a Plex Pass or a $2 monthly Remote Watch Pass starting April 29, 2025.

Plex is a popular streaming service for managing and hosting video and media. This year, it is set to release its "newly reimagined Plex Experience," a complete overhaul of its user interface on mobile and other platforms. However, before that big update arrives, Plex has announced a price increase for its Plex Pass subscription.

In a recent blog post, Plex revealed that starting April 29, 2025, the monthly cost of its Plex Pass will rise from $5 to $7. The annual subscription will see an increase from $40 to $70, while the lifetime pass will now be priced at $250, up from $120. This price hike will affect all existing and new subscriptions starting in April. If you already own a Lifetime Plex Pass, this increase will not affect you. If you want to get a Lifetime Plex Pass, now is the time to do it before the price hike begins.

Plex explained that its decision to increase prices was made to address "rising costs” and that it remains "committed to ensuring both Plex Pass and our support for personal media continue to thrive." It is worth noting that this is the first price increase Plex has implemented in ten years, which is quite different from other streaming services like Netflix or Disney+, which raise their prices way more frequently.

Plex is making changes to Remote Playback

You'll need a Plex Pass or Remote Watch Pass to watch your media away from home

Plex has also announced changes to its remote playback feature for personal media. Starting April 29, 2025, remote playback will no longer be available for free. Users wishing to stream content from their media server while away from their home network will now need a Plex Pass. Alternatively, server owners (or other users who have access to the server) who don’t have a Plex Pass can opt for a Remote Watch Pass at a cost of $2 per month or $20 per year.

Plex's reasoning for these changes was because it needs "more resources to continue putting forth the best personal media experience." It emphasizes that the price adjustments for the Plex Pass and the introduction of the Remote Watch Pass "will help provide those resources."

On a positive note, Plex has also announced that streaming content on a local network from its mobile app will soon be free. This means users will no longer need a Plex Pass or have to pay a one-time activation fee to eliminate the frustrating one-minute playback limit currently in place on Android and iOS devices. This change will occur when Plex launches its new mobile experience later this year.