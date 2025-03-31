Summary Plex's mobile app has undergone a complete redesign, offering a modern and streamlined user experience, and is available now.

Improved navigation makes accessing personal media libraries, and other Plex content, more convenient. The Watchlist feature is now easily accessible in the top-right of the app.

A revamped Plex TV app is also coming soon. Plex is raising the price of its Plex Pass at the end of the month to $7 a month.

Plex's long-awaited "newly reimagined Plex Experience," is finally here after testing began last year.

The new update for Plex's mobile app is rolling out now on iOS and Android, completely transforming the app's design from head to toe. It offers a much more modern and streamlined look, similar to other streaming services . Standout changes include a redesigned navigation system, expanded use of artwork, and a dedicated tab for media libraries.

Many people use the Plex app to access their media server remotely. Previously, accessing your server required navigating through multiple hamburger-style menus. Now, it is located front and center on the app's navigation bar -- a welcome quality-of-life improvement.

"Our mission at Plex is to create a global community where everyone can discover, experience, and share all of the entertainment that matters to them," Plex said in a blog post. "This rebuilt experience is just another way we're staying true to our mission."

Plex notable shows Broadchurch, The Kids in the Hall, The Fall notable movies Warrior, A Walk to Remember, Heat, Halloween Premium Subscription No Originals No Live TV 250+ channels See at Plex

Plex's new mobile app experience pops

After downloading and trying out Plex's mobile app redesign, I must say I'm impressed so far. Plex's expanded use of artwork across the entire app is noticeable, and I like how the pages for shows and movies pop now. Plex has also added title artwork for shows and movies where available, a nice touch that makes each page stand out even more.

Additionally, Plex has made it easier for users to access their Watchlist by placing a new shortcut for it in the top-right corner of the app, next to the profile icon. In a Plex forum post, the company outlined many of the behind-the-scenes improvements it's made to the app as well, such as "improved load times and scrolling performance" and "improved audio playback volume for iPhone speakers."

In addition to updating its mobile app, Plex is also working on a revamp of its TV app, which is currently still being tested but is expected to roll out later this year. Recently, Plex announced it was increasing the price of its Plex Pass to $7 a month (up from $5) starting on April 29, citing "rising costs" as the reasoning. As a big of Plex's software for organizing personal media, I'm quite happy with this update, and browsing the Plex servers I have access to has never been easier. That's a win in my books.