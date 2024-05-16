Key Takeaways PlayStation announces Herman Hulst and Hideaki Nishino as co-CEOs to split duties effectively.

Hulst is to focus on creative aspects while Nishino will handle hardware, networks, and third-party relationships.

Division of responsibilities ensures each area receives more attention and expertise for PlayStation's future success.

We've been waiting to hear who would be filling Jim Ryan's shoes after he officially stepped down as Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO in March 2024. He been with PlayStation since 1994 and took over as CEO in 2019 to launch the PlayStation 5. After his departure, Hiroki Totoki took on an interim position as CEO until a proper replacement could be found. On May 14, we learned of not just one replacement for Ryan but two.

Herman Hulst and Hideaki Nishino have been announced as co-CEOs to split duties. Hulst is a name some PlayStation fans might be familiar with, but Nishino is a relative unknown even among the hardcore. Ryan's leadership took us into the current generation and set us on a course toward more live-service and cross-platform titles, the end result of which we have yet to witness. How these two new leaders will steer the direction of the company may be critical to PlayStation's survival, but I think there's good reason to be hopeful.

Who's who and what they'll do

Two CEOs for the price of one

The choice to have two CEOs is strange on the surface but makes far more sense when you see how the roles will be divided. Hulst is set to be in charge of the Studio Business Group, while Nishino will lead the Platform Business Group. The former is related to all things first-party, including games, teams, and even adaptations of those franchises into TV and film. This is a natural fit for Hulst, who began his career as the lead developer and co-founder of Guerilla Games before being promoted to head of PlayStation Studios.

Nishino has been with Sony since 2006 and was previously the SVP of Platform Experiences. He will now lead the charge on all things related to hardware technology, the PlayStation Network, and third-party relationships. Both will still report to Hiroki Totoki, who will be chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment once he passes on CEO duties to them.

Each of these three figures gave multiple quotes as part of the announcement, but none included any concrete plans or details for the future.

The job is too much for one person

Splitting the focus and duties

This is the first time PlayStation has had two CEOs, but I believe it is the most astute decision possible. Expecting one person to manage all of PlayStation's studios, direct future hardware plans, keep the PlayStation Network running, and oversee third-party relations may have been feasible in the past, but not in the current landscape. This split allows each section to get more attention from people who deeply understand those areas.

Hulst, for example, was a clear choice to lead the more creative aspects of PlayStation. His roots as a developer, moving up to oversee all first-party projects, show he has an eye for talent and knows how to properly nurture projects. He can be the creative voice that advocates for developers to those who only understand the business side of things.

Nishino's experience with hardware and the PlayStation Network is another perfect fit. He has helped pioneer things like PS5 streaming on PS+ Premium and the Access controller. The PlayStation Network, in particular, will need a much more dedicated person at the helm after the fiasco we witnessed with Helldivers 2 on PC. We're only seeing the first wave of PlayStation titles coming to PC, and they will be arriving much faster in the future, so someone needs to ensure issues like this don't persist.

Finally, while no longer directly a CEO, Totoki will clearly still be invested in PlayStation going forward. He already investigated and had strong opinions about how certain studios were operating during his interim time, so I expect him to use his business acumen to help prepare PlayStation for the economic changes the industry is already seeing.

Instead of a businessman running things and being only concerned about numbers, or a creative too focused on the art to make a profit, we will have both their perspectives to balance one another out.

By splitting up duties and giving voices to each part of PlayStation, I think there's reason to hope PlayStation's future could be bright. Instead of a businessman running things and being only concerned about numbers, or a creative too focused on the art to make a profit, we will have both perspectives to balance each other out. It will take some time to see if this is how it plays out in reality, but I certainly think that collaboration is a better option than giving all the power to a single individual.

The final message from Totoki in the announcement states: "Later this month you will learn more about the long-term vision for Sony Group and the essential role SIE plays in that vision." So, we won't be speculating long about how this leadership intends to shepherd the brand for the foreseeable future.