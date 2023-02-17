In October 2016, Sony unleashed its first PlayStation-ready virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR. It did rather well, having shifted more than five million units globally. However, it's now showing its age in comparison with other VR experiences out there and so the gaming giant is repeating the trick with a replacement - the PlayStation VR2.

It works with a PlayStation 5 console and has a fair few modern bells and whistles up its sleeve. But, it's also pricey and, as you can still use the original PSVR with a PS5 too, is the outlay worth it? Should you upgrade or, if you've not got either, is it worth hunting around for a bargain on the first-gen device?

We look at the specs and capabilities of them both to help you make that decision.

Concept

PSVR2: Works with PlayStation 5

Works with PlayStation 5 PSVR: Works with PS4, PS4 Pro and PS5 (using an adapter)

Both the PSVR and latest PSVR2 offer virtual reality gaming through a PlayStation console. The original works on PS4, PS4 Pro and when using an adapter for the mandatory PlayStation Camera, the PS5.

The PlayStation VR2, on the other hand, only works on the PS5. However, it provides a much more premium experience thanks to the benefit of time, hindsight and technological advancements.

Both headsets are wired and allow you to play in different positions, either standing or sitting. The biggest, most obvious difference though is that the original PSVR required an external camera and used coloured lights to track your movements, while the PSVR2 tracks movements using the headset and its own built-in cameras instead. It is therefore much more accurate for positional play.

SQUIRREL_12864091

Design and build

PSVR2 dimensions and weight: 212 x 158 x 278mm, 560g

212 x 158 x 278mm, 560g PSVR dimensions and weight:187 x 185 x 277mm, 600g

While there are slight differences in the size of each headset, the weight is more important. The PSVR2 is 40g (2.8oz) lighter which you can definitely feel over long periods of play. It is less likely to put strain on your neck, for example.

In terms of design, they each follow a similar aesthetic, with black and white elements and the same kind of headband. They are each similar in the way you put them on, with the headband able to extend backwards, while the face plate has a button to slide it back and forth. Both feature a dial on the rear that you can turn to ensure a tighter fit.

We've always thought the PSVR had a great build quality in comparison with other headsets on the market, but the PSVR2 takes that up a notch still - its hard plastic exterior feels like it could take a knock, while the concertinaed silicone covering around the visor provides a more comfortable fit than before, plus less light bleed during play.

Both the PSVR and PSVR2 have 3.5mm audio jacks to attach headphones, but it's a more elegant solution on the latest headset as the included earbuds can be fitted in a way where just enough of their wires dangle either side to keep things tidy.

The PlayStation VR2 is also the only one of the two to feature haptic feedback in the headset itself. It has four front-mounted cameras too, which are used to track the Sense controllers or provide an external view of your room while you're still wearing the device.

The original PlayStation VR is covered in lights around the visor for an external camera to track.

Display

PSVR2: OLED panel, 2000 x 2040 per eye, 90Hz and 120Hz support, HDR

OLED panel, 2000 x 2040 per eye, 90Hz and 120Hz support, HDR PSVR: OLED panel, 960 x 1080 per eye, 90Hz and 120Hz support

There is a huge difference between the two headsets when it comes to visuals. This is largely thanks to the massively upgrade display in the later device.

While they both use OLED panels, the resolution afforded by the PSVR2 is far greater, allowing for much sharper, cleaner visuals and almost no sight of individual pixels. You can clearly see the pixel makeup in the PSVR.

In addition, the contrast ratio of the panel in the PlayStation VR2 is vastly improved. It even supports HDR for brighter images and more natural colours.

Perhaps more telling still is that the black levels attained by the panel in the PSVR2 are close to perfect - deep and involving as they come. The original PSVR, in comparison, has a greyish tone to black areas on the screen.

Controllers

PSVR2: Sense controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers

Sense controllers with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers PSVR: Move controllers with coloured light balls on the end

There really isn't much comparison between the two headsets when it comes to control. The original PlayStation VR can be used with a DualShock controller (as came with the PS4) or a pair of Move controllers that were original designed for Sony's short-lived motion gaming period. They work with a PlayStation Camera, which tracks the coloured light ball on top of each controller (in similar fashion to the lights on the front of the headset).

In practice, this could be hampered by ambient lighting in the room or reflections off a window, say. It often resulted in shaky in-game motion.

The Sense controllers for the PSVR2 are very different. They use motion sensors and IR light emissions to be tracked in real-time by the headset's built-in camera system. This is incredibly accurate and reflects your own hand movements well. There are also touch sensitive buttons, which can assess your finger positions without you needing to click them, plus the same sort of haptic feedback and adapative triggers found on the PS5's DualSense controller.

SQUIRREL_3702389

Connectivity

PSVR2: USB-C to PlayStation 5, 3.5mm for audio

USB-C to PlayStation 5, 3.5mm for audio PSVR: HDMI (x2) to Processor Unit, USB-A and HDMI to PS4, HDMI to TV, PlayStation Camera to PS4 (via USB), 3.5mm for audio

While the PSVR works well when set up, doing so is a real faff. The headset itself comes with two fairly beefy cables that need to be attached to a separate Processor Unit, which is then attached to both your PS4 or PS5 and a TV (if you want to passthrough images for others to view). In addition, you need a PlayStation camera attached to the console (through an adapter if using it with PS5).

In comparison, the PSVR2 comes with just one wire - a 4.5-metre long USB-C cable that plugs directly into the front port of a PlayStation 5. Simple. Images are shown both in the headset and on a connected TV.

The controllers for both devices are wireless and pair to their respective consoles in similar fashion to a standard gamepad. The Sense controllers need USB-C connections only to charge and initial pair - you can also use an official charging dock.

The Move controllers charge through either mini-USB or Micro USB depending on their age.

Games

PSVR2: Around 30 games available in the launch window.

PSVR: More than 600 games available.

Although the PlayStation VR2 is clearly technically superior to its older predecessor it can't possibly compete in one area. Yet.

There are more than 600 games available for the original PSVR, which you can buy through the online PlayStation Store, whereas there are only around 30 for PSVR2 expected during the launch window (the first month on sale). Hundreds more are planned, but it's a little light on content to begin with.

What compounds matters is that the PlayStation VR2 is not backward compatible - it will not play PSVR games.

We doubt there is a good technical reason for this and rather think it's a conscious design by Sony to avoid negative feedback. After all, if your first experience of the new headset is with a five-year-old game designed for a less capable console, you will likely blame the PSVR2 rather than the game itself. You'll certainly not be getting a good impression on its capabilities and resolution.

Instead, some games released for the PSVR are being upgraded and rereleased for PSVR2 - sometimes as a free update for existing owners, sometimes with a nominal fee. We hope this trend continues as there are a fair few faves we'd like to see modernised.

Price

PSVR2: $549.99 / £529.99 - includes headset and 2x Sense controllers

$549.99 / £529.99 - includes headset and 2x Sense controllers PSVR: $299 / £259 - includes headset and PlayStation Camera

Pricing is a biggy. You can get the original PlayStation VR today for less than $300 / £260. In fact, if you shop around you can probably find it much cheaper than that, while the second hand market is thriving.

The PSVR2 on the other hand is almost $550 / £530 - more expensive than a PlayStation 5 itself.

To be fair, when the original first launched, it cost almost $400 / £350 - which works out around $500 / £490 in today's money when you take into account inflation, so it represented a similar hefty outlay. We've also been treated to some excellent deals over the years, including during Black Friday, so that's maybe something to consider.

Conclusion

There's no doubt that the PlayStation VR2 improves on its predecessor in just about every way - from image quality and presentation, to motion and tracking. And, when you take inflation into account, it's not as ludicrously expensive as some might have you believe - after all, Sony sold more than five million PSVRs at similar prices.

The only real stumbling block is what to play on it - there is a huge difference in the number of games currently available. And, with no backward compatibility, it'll take the PSVR2 a fair while to catch up. Still, it offers such a premium experience, you might be happy with the handful you can buy right now.