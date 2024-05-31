Key Takeaways May State of Play showcased 14 games for PS5 and PSVR 2, including surprises and reveals.

God of War: Ragnarok PC port announced with new release date for Steam.

PlayStation reveals new VR title, Aliens: Rogue Incursion, for PSVR 2 this holiday.

Sony's first State of Play just released and finally broke the dam on everything cooking behind its walls. After a decent opening to 2024, fans were left in the dark for what the rest of the year might hold. Aside from a few games like Marathon and Concord, we knew almost nothing about what PlayStation 5 players could look forward to for the rest of 2024 and beyond from first or third-party. State of Plays and PlayStation Showcases are different beasts, so my expectations were not set too high before the event. I'm happy to say that this brief presentation brought the heat.

Only lasting for a little over half an hour, the May State of Play gave us a look at 14 games in total for PS5 and PSVR 2. That much was known before the event, but we could only speculate and chase rumors on what would actually be there. Some things we saw were known quantities, but there were more than a few surprises and reveals to spice up the event. As a noted PlayStation fanboy, I took diligent notes on the presentation and will catch you up on everything shown off in case you missed it.

1 God of War: Ragnarok PC port

Kratos is back

We all knew it would happen eventually, but God of War: Ragnarok finally has a release date for PC. Coming on September 19, 2024, this will be the latest in PlayStation's line of titles hitting PC a few years after their console debut. This follows the company's strategy of putting live-service games on both platforms at once, like Helldivers 2 and the upcoming Marathon, while single-player titles are held back to entice more players to buy their consoles. From the looks of it, Ragnarok will play even better on Steam when it launches as it supports uncapped framerates, Nvidia DLSS 3.7, and super ultrawide monitors.

2 Astro Bot

The bot is back

Astro's Playroom is low-key one of the best PS5 games there is. It is technically a tech demo, but was a blast from start to finish and showed how much hunger there was for a blown-out version. Team Asobi is answering that call with what looks to be a bright, charming, and delightful new adventure for our little robot pal. It will feature six galaxies and over 80 levels, plus 15 new abilities for Astro to learn and use on his adventure. The trailer also showed the return of the little robot cameo characters such as Kratos and Aloy. It looks like a beefed-up version of Playroom, which is exactly what I wanted. It will come to PS5 on September 6, 2024.

3 Aliens: Rogue Incursion

In VR, everyone can hear you scream

PSVR 2 fans, all three of us, have been left out in the cold since the system launched. We've gotten a few games and ports, but nothing substantial. PlayStation isn't giving us anything from its own studios, but it did show off a new VR title set in the Aliens universe coming to PSVR 2 called Aliens: Rogue Incursion. From what was shown, I can already tell I'm too big of a chicken to play this game for more than a few minutes at a time, but braver gamers than I should have a great time getting stalked by aliens in VR. It will hit your headsets this holiday.

4 Concord

Classic sci-fi FPS

The first of PlayStation's big live-service attempts will be Concord from Firewalk Studios. We knew it would be coming this year, but now we have a firm date of TKTK. Prior to this new trailer, all we saw was a brief teaser of a spaceship, a gun, and a lot of 80s-inspired colors. This new look still holds back gameplay, but introduces us to the (literally) colorful cast of characters and world. Unlike many multiplayer-focused games, story here appears to be far more integral to Concord. The small look at gameplay shows off the crew of freegunners in a 5v5 match using guns, abilities, and ultimates. The game will arrive on August 23, 2024 with a beta beginning June 6.

5 Everything else

All the rest

