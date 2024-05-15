Key Takeaways The Pulse Elite wireless headset provides an immersive gaming experience with superb 3D audio quality and easy-to-use controls.

Despite its lightweight and comfortable design, the headset may have a loose fit, causing it to slip during intense gameplay.

With an incredibly long battery life and compatibility with multiple devices, the Pulse Elite delivers a revolutionary audio experience at an affordable price.

Sound can be one of the most easily overlooked aspects of gaming. Graphics are always what gets the biggest spotlight, and for good reason -- everyone can see how good a game looks. Amazing sound, on the other hand, has to be experienced to understand how great of an impact it has. Just like OLED or high framerates, there's no way to know what you're missing playing games through your TV's default speakers until you get your hands on a high-quality headset. The PlayStation 5 is compatible with a range of headsets already, including Sony's own Pulse 3D, but the latest Elite model blows the competition out of the water.

I have used my fair share of gaming headsets in the past and fully appreciated how much depth they bring to the game compared to my basic speaker setup. But there have always been one or two issues that kept me from wanting to use them for very long. Cords can be annoying, the fit might not be right, and the headset itself can get hot and uncomfortable during longer play sessions. So far, the Pulse Elite wireless headset has not only shown me just how essential audio is to full immersion, but also makes me want to use it on every device I can. Despite the name, this Elite headset should be in every gamer's setup.

PlayStation Pulse Elite Editor's choice The PlayStation Pulse Elite wireless headset has an odd design but will engross you in your games unlike anything else. Pros Lightweight and comfortable

3D audio quality is superb

Very long battery life

Price, specs, and availability

The PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset, designed for PlayStation 5, is currently available at prices ranging from $143.95 to $149.99 from retailers like Sony, Best Buy, GameStop, Amazon, Dell, and Target. These retailers all offer free delivery, with most setting the price at the higher end of this range.

What I liked about the PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset

No distractions

3D audio sounds like one of those marketing gimmicks that doesn't have that much impact. I can't speak to other headsets that claim to use this technology, but I've never experienced it at this level before. While I'm no audiophile, even I was able to appreciate the depth of sound these headphones provided to the soundscape. Hearing the deep basses and subtle sound cues that were normally drowned out in my normal speaker setup felt like I was fully experiencing my games for the first time. I felt that same drop in my stomach as I did as a kid going to the movie theater and hearing that thunderous THX preview. It was even more transformative to react to sounds based on direction with no visual indicators.

It felt like I was fully experiencing my games for the first time.

Controlling the Pulse Elite was as easy as I hoped. There's a single button you tap or hold for power, and syncing to your device of choice and two volume control buttons. It's simple, effective, and perfect for quickly adjusting by touch while in use -- when you can't actually see the buttons. While you can access a deeper EQ menu when using it on the PS5, that functionality doesn't translate over to PC or mobile.

I spent all week using the Pulse Elite and haven't had to recharge it yet. I didn't meticulously clock my hours, but it was certainly at, or very close to, the 30 hours it claims. If only I could get that kind of battery life in a controller.

What I didn't like about the PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset

Awkward design

Just like the PS5, the actual appearance of the Pulse Elite is a little questionable. My first impression taking it out of the box was mostly positive, except for the little arms reaching out from each ear. Once I put the headset on, I was happy that they didn't intrude on my field of view, though I could see them if I turned my eyes directly to each side. The arms aren't just there to look unique, though. On the left is an extendable microphone for easy communication in multiplayer games. Being able to hide the mic within the headset is a fantastic design choice compared to retractable or removable microphones that can get lost or mangled.

The Pulse Elite is astonishingly light for its power.

The ear cups feel soft to the touch -- but in a light and foamy way -- as opposed to others I've used that feel more like a cushion. The headband has a solid and non-adjustable band with an inner soft band that dynamically raises and lowers to fit any head shape. Again, this first impression had me worried that no manually tweakable adjustments would mean it would be a roll of the dice if it would be a comfortable fit. For the most part, it managed to be one of the more comfortable headsets I've worn. It automatically rests over my ears with no noticeable pressure from the headband or the ear cups. This is partly because the Pulse Elite is astonishingly light for its power. However, I do think it was tuned a little too loose on the ear pressure. If I tilt my head a bit too far in any direction, the entire headset begins to slip and drift off my head.

Should you buy the PlayStation Pulse Elite Wireless Headset?

Is it only for the elite?

Close

I couldn't be happier with my experience using the PlayStation Pulse Elite. It works seamlessly with my PS5, PC, and phone thanks to intuitive and simple controls, and the sound technology makes it hard to go back to playing with my normal speaker.

Thanks to a crazy long battery life and lightweight and comfortable fit, I can comfortably play and forget I'm even wearing it. It might look a little odd, and if you're a very active gamer, the loose fit might be a little annoying, but the experience of playing games in a true 3D audio soundscape is revolutionary. There may be other headsets out there that offer the same level of quality, but none I've seen for such an affordable price.