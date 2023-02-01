You will still be able to play any games on the list long after the closure date if you remain a PS Plus member.

PlayStation is to sunset its collection of free games for PlayStation 5. The PlayStation Plus Collection was launched with the console in November 2020 and offered a selection of PS4 games to PS Plus members to get them up and running with their new machines.

It originally offered 20 games, some with enhancements such as higher frame rates when run on a PS5, and now lists 19 titles that you can download and play. However, with the newer PS Plus tier system and two weighty catalogues of classic and retro games to play, it seems the collection is doomed.

Thankfully though, PS Plus members who redeem the games in the collection by 9 May 2023 will still be able to download and play them indefinitely afterwards, as long as they continue to subscribe to either PS Plus Essential, Extra or Premium tiers.

PlayStation revealed its plans in a blog post where it also confirmed that it will be adding new titles to the games catalogues going forward. It is also committed to continue to offer monthly games to PS Plus members. You can see the latest selection of "free" titles here: PS Plus Essential free PS5 and PS4 games for February 2023 - OlliOlli World and more.

PlayStation Plus costs £6.99 / $9.99 / €8.99 a month for the Essential plan, which enables online play across the vast number of multiplayer games and a selection of free titles each month to keep. A PS Plus Extra plan costs £10.99 / $14.99 / €13.99 per month and offers the same, plus access to a catalogue of 100s of PS4 and PS5 games. And finally, a PS Plus Premium tier adds a catalogue of over 100 retro and classic games, plus cloud streaming for many of them. It costs £13.49 / $17.99 / €16.99 per month.

There are three-monthly and yearly plans too, if you want to save a bit by paying up front.

We particularly recommend redeeming God of War and Days Gone from the collection before the deadline as both have increased frame rate support for PS5. They look stunning.

You can see the whole PS Plus Collection game list below: