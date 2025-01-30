Summary PlayStation's 30th anniversary themes are leaving the PS5 on January 31, but Sony plans to bring them back later this year.

Sony has no plans to create additional themes for the PS5 like it did for the PS4.

For PlayStation's 30th anniversary, Sony added these five themes to the PS5: 30th Anniversary, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4.

For its 30th anniversary , PlayStation added limited-time themes to the PlayStation 5 (PS5) that pay homage to the PS1, PS2, PS3, and PS4. Unfortunately, those themes will leave the PS5 on January 31 as Sony wraps up its anniversary festivities.

However, there is renewed hope that these themes will return sooner rather than later. In a recent post on X, Sony thanked players for their response to the legacy PlayStation themes and said, "We’re doing some work behind the scenes to bring these special designs back in the months ahead."

This means we can expect to see the themes return to the PS5 sometime later this year. Whether they will be exactly the same or slightly different when they come back is unclear at the moment. You can check out the original post below.

That's not all Sony revealed recently

If you're hoping for additional themes, you'll be left disappointed

One of my favorite features on the PS4 was the ability to change the console's theme on the home screen. The PS4 had many themes related to shows, movies, and video games. A complete list of PS4 themes is available on PlayStation's website.

There was always hope that Sony would eventually add themes to the PS5, as it did for the PS4, but it just killed that dream. In a follow-up post on X, Sony confirmed it doesn't plan to add additional themes to the PS5 other than the 30th Anniversary legacy themes. "While there aren’t plans to create additional themes in the future, we're excited to keep celebrating legacy PlayStation hardware with you all," Sony said.

To celebrate its 30th anniversary in December last year, Sony made the following unique themes available on the PS5: 30th Anniversary, PlayStation, PlayStation 2, PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4. Sony's announcement today signals those will return soon, while additional new themes won't be coming anytime soon. Since the PS5 is nearly five years old, it's not a complete surprise that Sony confirmed it won't add new themes to it, given how late it is into the console's life cycle. Maybe themes will return on the PS6?