Black Friday, the biggest shopping event of the year, is officially this Friday, November 29th. The deals have already started ahead of Friday, and you can find some great savings on phones, tablets, TVs, consoles and more. If you've been looking to get a PlayStation 5 (PS5), now is the time.

Right now on Amazon, you can get the PS5 Slim with a disc drive for $424. That's $76 off its regular price of $500. But wait, there's more. The PS5 Slim Digital Edition is on sale for $374. That's $76 off its regular price of $450.

This sale is part of Amazon's Black Friday sales event, so act fast if you're looking to get a PS5. Delivery dates are already stretching into December. The savings are automatically applied too, no Amazon coupon is required, all you have to do is add it to your cart.

The PS5 is still a powerhouse for gaming

There are so many great titles to play

The PS5 Slim came out in November 2023 and is a more compact version of the original PS5 which came out in 2020. It still has the same great performance, just in a sleeker form factor. One DualSense wireless controller and two horizontal stand feet are also included with the console. A vertical stand for the console is sold separately.

The PS5 is a great console if you're a seasoned gamer or looking to get into gaming again. With so many singleplayer and multiplayer experiences to choose from, you'll be entertained for hours on end. My personal recent favorite has been Marvel's Spider-Man 2 to play on the console. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is also a blast if you're looking for a fun new FPS game to play. Both versions of the PS5 Slim come with a 1TB SSD for storing games on.

I'd highly recommend the disc version of the console personally, as it gives you the flexibility of being able to play physical editions of games rather than strictly digital games. You can also play physical 4K movies using the disc drive. If you're not all that into physical media, the digital edition of the console is still a great option, and slightly cheaper as well. The $76 off sale on both the digital edition and disc version of the PS5 Slim is part of Amazon's Black Friday deals, so act fast before it sells out!