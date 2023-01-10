Quick Links
- Our best game lists for PlayStation 5
- Best PS5 games overall: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up
- Best RPGs on PS5: The best role-playing games on PlayStation 5
- Best racing games on PS5: Get superb driving games on your PlayStation 5
- Best shooters on PS5: Amazing shooting games on PlayStation 5
- The best strategy games on PlayStation 5: Get strategic on your PS5
- Best indie games on PS5: Top independent games for the PlayStation 5
- Best horror games on PlayStation 5: Check out these terrifying PS5 games
- Best free PS5 games: Top free-to-play titles on PlayStation 5
- Tips for your PlayStation 5
- PlayStation 5 accessories
- Best PS5 accessories: Get key extra gear for your PlayStation 5
- Best PlayStation controller: Pick up an extra PS4 or PS5 game pad
- Best headsets for PS5 and PS4: Superb Playstation gaming headphones to explore
- Best internal SSD for PS5: The top M.2 drives for your PlayStation 5
- Best PS5 external hard drives in: How to pick up an SSD or memory card for your console
- PlayStation 5 comparisons
- PS5 vs PS5 Digital Edition: Which Sony PlayStation 5 should you get?
- Xbox Series X vs PS5: Which is best for you?
- PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X vs Nintendo Switch: Which console should you pick?
- PlayStation 5 vs PS4 / PS4 Pro: How much more powerful is the PS5?
- PlayStation 5 DualSense vs DualSense Edge: What's the difference between Sony's PS5 controllers?
The PlayStation 5 is now a mainstay of the gaming world - it's had a few years to settle in, and boasts a wide repertoire of impressive games to try out, some of which are technical marvels.
We've been playing PS5 games compulsively since the console first launched, and we have a host of articles to help you get the most out of your console, as well as great buyer's guides, to help you find your next game for the platform across a range of genres.
Of course, you can also check out our complete guides for the Xbox Series X and for the Nintendo Switch for even more context, too.
Our best game lists for PlayStation 5
Here you'll find all our lists of the best games for the PlayStation 5, from the titles we think everyone should play to those that excel in particular genres.
The console has amazing RPGs, stunning shooters and a whole host of interesting strategy, indie and horror titles - not to mention racing games. Best of all, there are also plenty of free games for you to check out without having to spend any money.
For every game that makes it onto one of our lists, there are countless that we've played and discounted, sometimes agonisingly.
Tips for your PlayStation 5
These tips and tricks will help you get the most out of your PS5, whether you've just picked it up or are a seasoned gamer.
They might help you achieve something small like a key setting change to make the most of your display, or help you to install a whole new SSD of your own in the PS5 for a storage boost.
PlayStation 5 accessories
If you're looking to pick up some extra kit to make your PlayStation 5 experience better, we've got some lists that should help you out.
Be it good headset, a professional-grade controller, or simply some new thumbstick-caps, picking up some extra bits and pieces can completely transform how you use and experience the PlayStation 5, so be sure to check what we think merits a look.
PlayStation 5 comparisons
The PS5 is a great console, as the above lists prove easily - but how does it stack to the competition on the market?
Plus, with more than one model available to buy in the first place, which should you pick? These pieces should help you get a keener sense for how the PlayStation 5 and its hardware compare to other gaming platforms.