A new report claims that Sony will launch its long-rumoured PlayStation 5 Pro console as soon as this April. And, it will come with an "increase in performance" and liquid cooling.

French website Phonandroid claims that an "anonymous source" has revealed certain PlayStation plans, including the "marketing" window and a few key features for the console.

It writes that the new PS5 model will not simply be a "slim" update on the existing PlayStation 5 or PS5 Digital Edition. It will instead offer a performance boost - possibly thanks to a new AMD chip - and watercooling capabilities to keep it from overheating.

The current PS5 has been subject to some controversy over recent weeks, with some claiming that its liquid metal cooling element can be prone to failure when the console is stood upright. However, we are yet to experience this with any of our PS5 units here at Pocket-lint, nor have we heard of similar problems from our many readers, friends and family members who also own PlayStation 5s.

We're not sure, therefore, whether a full PC-like liquid cooling system is needed in a future console.

We're also a bit skeptical about the possibility of a PS5 Pro being announced in the next few months. That Sony will release a new machine at the end of this year or next is reasonable to assume - it introduced a Pro version of the PS4 three years after the original console launched (and the PS5 marks its third birthday this coming November). But, with the pandemic and subsequent stock issues that have plagued the current models in its lifetime so far, the conventional console timeline has already been skewed.

We would imagine Sony will be more keen to get as many of the standard models out there and into people's hands first, rather than muddy the waters with a brand new, enhanced version.

Of course, we could be wrong. We're just saying take the information with a pinch of salt for now.