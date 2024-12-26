For anyone who recently purchased or was given a PlayStation 5, you might be wondering what game to play first. And I'll be honest, that's a hard question.

Over the lifespan of Sony's PlayStation 5, we've seen some jaw-dropping blockbuster experiences. On top of that, the library of content available includes genre-defining games that push the gaming medium forward. It's nearly impossible to single out just one must-play PlayStation 5 game . Thus, I've narrowed down the list to include five titles that every PlayStation 5 owner should spend time with.

1 Astro Bot

Astro Bot is a love letter to PlayStation's history

Sony

This year is the 30th anniversary of PlayStation. To commemorate the occasion, Astro Bot is a perfect game to play and pay respect to the lineage of the brand. Astro Bot is a 3D platformer, reminiscent of great classics in the genre. With 90 levels to explore, players must rescue lost V.I.P. Bots, many of which are inspired by classic PlayStation characters. Astro Bot also incorporates many DualSense features and takes advantage of the PlayStation 5 hardware from top to bottom. Building off the foundation of Astro's Playroom (included with every PlayStation 5), Astro Bot elevates its gameplay with new combat systems and truly innovative levels that help the game feel like something from the future.

2 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Get a taste of how fast the PlayStation 5's SSD storage is

Sony Interactive Entertainment

The Ratchet & Clank IP is a staple in the PlayStation catalog. Rift Apart became an early benchmark for what the PlayStation 5 was capable of. With an in-game system that utilizes the hardware's blazingly fast load times, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart dazzles players with its visual fidelity, running at upwards of 60fps with 1440p resolution and ray tracing enabled. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart feels like a rollercoaster ride at Disneyland. A sheer spectacle that pushes the hardware. The game is also simply charming with the titular character being joined by Rivet and Kit, two newcomers that help breathe new life into this storied franchise.

3 Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Gaming's best superhero franchise is only getting better with each installment

Insomniac Games

While Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a fantastic cross-gen game worth looking into, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 raises the bar of what Insomniac Games is capable of. Who knew that fast-travel systems could be as fast as they are in this game? The game is a blockbuster event game featuring both Peter Parker and Miles Morales. Facing villains like Kraven the Hunter and Venom, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is simply one of the best single-player action games around. If you're a die-hard Spider-Man fan, there's so much love of the franchise put into the game. However, it still stands as an incredibly impactful experience to play even if you're just a casual fan of the IP.

4 The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered

One of PlayStation 4's very best games now runs even better

Naughty Dog

Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part 2 was one of the swan songs for PlayStation 4. The backwards-compatible version of the game later received a 60fps update on PlayStation 5. However, The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered improves the visuals and performance of the game even more. Offering native 4K output as well as 1440p upscaling options with VRR, Naughty Dog's magnum opus runs the best it ever has on PlayStation 5. While I'm not a big fan of smaller remasters, this one is an exception to the rule. The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered is a brutal analysis of revenge and heartbreak with some of the most visceral combat in gaming. The game also includes the No Return roguelite mode which is surprisingly robust.

5 Returnal

While three years old, Housemarque's sci-fi roguelite is still a gem for PlayStation 5 players

Returnal

One of the most well-rounded and ubiquitous PlayStation 5 games is Returnal. A mass departure from Housemarque's isometric twin-stick bullet-hell titles, Returnal pivots as a third-person shooter. The game harnesses everything the PlayStation 5 offers, including unparalleled use of the DualSense's haptics and adaptive triggers. With lightning-fast load times, any death in Returnal results in players restarting their run as lost astronaut Selene in no time. The game is a psychological horror game where players advance through a series of biomes, upgrading weapons and abilities. Returnal is a surprising game that'll sink its teeth into you whether or not you're a long-time fan of roguelites.