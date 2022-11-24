Sony Interactive Entertainment PlayStation 5 + God of War Ragnarök bundle $509.51 $559.99 Save $50.48 This bundle includes the full, disc version of the PlayStation 5, a DualSense controller plus a download code for one of the best games around - God of War Ragnarök. $509.51 at Amazon (US)

Sony's latest games console has been hugely popular but not always readily available since its launch in 2020, Stock issues have improved a lot recently, however, and now you can even get a hefty discount on the PlayStation 5.

A bundle including five-star game God of War Ragnarök is now available with more than $50 off the retail price. That's almost 10 per cent off and means US customers are getting one of the best PS5 games for next to nothing.

We're not sure how long the sale will last, so best check it out while you can.

Why buy a PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 has been so successful that, until recently, buying one has proved difficult. Stock was often snapped up by resellers who then put consoles back on the market at hugely inflated prices.

That didn't stop Sony selling more than 30 million units by the start of this year though, and there are no signs that demand is slowing down. It's just that more PS5 consoles are getting onto shelves.

This is mainly thanks to the excellent games available for the console, plus the extra features of the DualSense controller. Haptics and force feedback ensure that playing a PS5 game feels as good as it plays. While the up to 4K HDR graphics are simply exceptional. The console is also capable of 120 frames-per-second play, if you have a TV that's capable, and it can play your favourite Ultra HD Blu-ray movies too.

In addition, Sony has released its second-generation virtual reality headset, the PlayStation VR2, which works exclusively on PlayStation 5. So, whether you just want to sit back and chill while playing the latest games, or enter other worlds inside a VR device, this is a console that has you covered.

You might also want to consider adding a PS Plus subscription somewhere down the line, which will give you access to online play and 100s of games to download and play from the get-go.