Summary Enjoy a range of titles on your PlayStation 3, including games yet to be remastered for newer consoles.

The PS3 can be modded and customizable allowing versatile usage backed by an active community.

The console allows for Blu-ray and DVD playback, as well as 7.1-channel audio output.

For all the excitement and curiosity surrounding next-gen gaming and the next-gen consoles that will come after them, there's still plenty of value in those days gone by. The PlayStation 3 in particular is still making the rounds and providing a satisfying entertainment experience due to its versatility and robust hardware.

Sure, the PlayStation 5 offers impressive graphics and a fast processor, but the console and the games come with a high price tag. Plenty of players, too, have had problems with the DualSense controller: when it's working, it's fantastic -- but drift and battery issues make for a frustrating gaming session. And while it offers a chance to enjoy other media, so too does the PS3, while also letting players enjoy a slew of retro titles.

Here's why you should think about bringing back your PS3.

Related Can a smart TV app really replace a whole Xbox console? Here's what I found A vast catalog of games awaits in the Xbox app, as long as you have the right smart TV.

1 Many great titles to play

Popular games and classic stories available

Sony

To start, there are plenty of popular titles you can still enjoy on the PlayStation 3, many of which still look and feel great despite years of technological advancements. You can enjoy Demon's Souls, Last of Us, Final Fantasy XIII, as well as some less somber, more chaotic God of War titles. While many titles have been remastered for PS4 and PS5, there are still some that have been left untouched, including Metal Gear Solid 4.

Any games you're looking for are also going to be very cheap, though some may be harder to track down.

The PlayStation 3 was also notable for being backwards compatible, which means it still allows you to play some PS1 titles. There are plenty of great ones from that generation still worth revisiting, mind you. In all, a PS3 allows for a vast range of titles for any retro gaming enthusiasts, especially if you want to enjoy some casual play instead of launching into a title that takes some 50 or 100 hours to get through. As much as I love the new God of War and FFVII Rebirth, sometimes I want to shut my mind off with something simple and easy.